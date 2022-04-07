Luhai : Announcement of subsidiary LUHAI KUNSHAN the temporary suspension of production

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/08 2.Company name:LUHAI INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY (KUNSHAN) CO., LTD. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100% 5.Cause of occurrence:Subsidiaries extend the silent period until 24:00 on April 12, the company in accordance to local government's COVID-19 prevention policy. 6.Countermeasures:The company cooperates with local government regulations to ensure the safety and health of employees. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:No significant impact on financial and business.