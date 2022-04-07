Luhai : Announcement of subsidiary LUHAI KUNSHAN the temporary suspension of production
04/07/2022 | 12:47pm EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: LU HAI HOLDING CORP.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/08
Time of announcement
00:37:28
Subject
Announcement of subsidiary LUHAI KUNSHAN the temporary
suspension of production
Date of events
2022/04/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/08
2.Company name:LUHAI INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY (KUNSHAN) CO., LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:Subsidiaries extend the silent period until 24:00
on April 12, the company in accordance to local government's COVID-19
prevention policy.
6.Countermeasures:The company cooperates with local government regulations
to ensure the safety and health of employees.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:No significant impact on
financial and business.
Lu Hai Holding Corporation published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 16:42:03 UTC.