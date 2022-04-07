Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Luhai Holding Corp.
  News
  Summary
    2115   KYG5700L1086

LUHAI HOLDING CORP.

(2115)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-06
38.85 TWD   -0.26%
Luhai : Announcement of subsidiary LUHAI KUNSHAN the temporary suspension of production

04/07/2022 | 12:47pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: LU HAI HOLDING CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/08 Time of announcement 00:37:28
Subject 
 Announcement of subsidiary LUHAI KUNSHAN the temporary
suspension of production
Date of events 2022/04/08 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/08
2.Company name:LUHAI INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY (KUNSHAN) CO., LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:Subsidiaries extend the silent period until 24:00
on April 12, the company in accordance to local government's COVID-19
prevention policy.
6.Countermeasures:The company cooperates with local government regulations
to ensure the safety and health of employees.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:No significant impact on
financial and business.

Disclaimer

Lu Hai Holding Corporation published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 16:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 398 M 118 M 118 M
Net income 2021 399 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
Net Debt 2021 85,3 M 2,97 M 2,97 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 3,95%
Capitalization 3 862 M 134 M 134 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,48x
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 1 267
Free-Float 51,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lien Kai Hsu Chairman & General Manager
Sheng Hung Chang Head-Finance & Accounting
Mei Ying Yan Independent Director
Hung Yuan Chang Independent Director
Tai Hsing Hu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUHAI HOLDING CORP.-4.07%135
DENSO CORPORATION-23.19%45 136
APTIV PLC-32.47%30 177
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-24.85%18 132
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-19.92%17 313
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-15.13%16 138