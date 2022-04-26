Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    590   BMG5695X1258

LUK FOOK HOLDINGS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED

(590)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04/25 11:58:01 pm EDT
17.68 HKD    0.00%
04/14Luk Fook's Same-Stores Sales Slide 8% in Fiscal Q4
MT
04/13Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited Reports Sales Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/04LUK FOOK INTERNATIONAL : Lukfook Group Announced Construction of Lukfook Je...
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Luk Fook International : Lukfook Group Donated Over HK1 million worth of an...

04/26/2022 | 12:00am EDT
(26 April 2022) - Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited ("Lukfook" / the "Group") (Stock Code: 00590) is pleased to announce the donation of over HK$1 million worth of anti-epidemic materials to different charitable and social welfare organisations. Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Lukfook Group has been fulfilling its corporate social responsibility by supporting the epidemic prevention and fighting work through all practical channels. The donation is intended to help the underprivileged community and overcome the epidemic together.

Mr. Wong Wai Sheung, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lukfook Group, said, "The fifth wave of the epidemic has brought unprecedented challenges to Hong Kong, so we do our utmost to help the community. Many disadvantaged groups and social welfare organisations lack personal protective equipment, we hope to provide them with basic protection, so as to lower the risk of transmission, thus reducing the burden on the medical system and healthcare workers. We actively uphold the caring spirit and give back to the community by joining hands to fight the epidemic. The Group believes that with the concerted efforts of all sectors of the community, the epidemic will gradually recede and society will return to the right track."

[Link] Delivered the anti-epidemic materials to different charitable and social welfare organisations

~End~

Disclaimer

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 03:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on LUK FOOK HOLDINGS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 11 706 M 1 492 M 1 492 M
Net income 2022 1 255 M 160 M 160 M
Net cash 2022 2 868 M 365 M 365 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,21x
Yield 2022 6,50%
Capitalization 10 380 M 1 323 M 1 323 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart LUK FOOK HOLDINGS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUK FOOK HOLDINGS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 17,68 HKD
Average target price 27,30 HKD
Spread / Average Target 54,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wai Sheung Wong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
So Kuen Chan CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Hau Yeung Wong Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Shu Kwan Ip Independent Non-Executive Director
Wing Sum Mak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUK FOOK HOLDINGS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-15.81%1 348
SHANGHAI YUYUAN TOURIST MART (GROUP) CO., LTD.-12.43%5 804
SIGNET JEWELERS LIMITED-13.42%3 758
WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND GROUP PLC-25.49%3 451
LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.94%1 349
KALYAN JEWELLERS INDIA LIMITED-9.42%852