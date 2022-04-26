Luk Fook International : Lukfook Group Donated Over HK1 million worth of an...

(26 April 2022) - Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited ("Lukfook" / the "Group") (Stock Code: 00590) is pleased to announce the donation of over HK$1 million worth of anti-epidemic materials to different charitable and social welfare organisations. Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Lukfook Group has been fulfilling its corporate social responsibility by supporting the epidemic prevention and fighting work through all practical channels. The donation is intended to help the underprivileged community and overcome the epidemic together.

Mr. Wong Wai Sheung, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lukfook Group, said, "The fifth wave of the epidemic has brought unprecedented challenges to Hong Kong, so we do our utmost to help the community. Many disadvantaged groups and social welfare organisations lack personal protective equipment, we hope to provide them with basic protection, so as to lower the risk of transmission, thus reducing the burden on the medical system and healthcare workers. We actively uphold the caring spirit and give back to the community by joining hands to fight the epidemic. The Group believes that with the concerted efforts of all sectors of the community, the epidemic will gradually recede and society will return to the right track."

[Link] Delivered the anti-epidemic materials to different charitable and social welfare organisations

