    590   BMG5695X1258

LUK FOOK HOLDINGS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED

(590)
Luk Fook International : Lukfook Group Received Recognition again in “BOCH...

09/24/2021 | 12:02am EDT
(24 September 2021) - Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited ("Lukfook" / the "Group") (Stock Code: 00590) is pleased to announce that the Group has been honoured again with the "BOCHK Corporate Environmental Leadership Awards", jointly organised by Federation of Hong Kong Industries ("FHKI") and Bank of China (Hong Kong) ("BOCHK"), standing out from a list of over 802 participating enterprises and being recognised as "EcoPartner" in "Services" sector two years in a row. Also, the Group's subsidiaries Luk Fook Jewellery (Guangzhou) Company Limited and Lee Fook Diamond & Jewellery (Guangzhou) Company Limited have been awarded the "EcoPartner" and "5 Years+ EcoPioneer Companies" in "Manufacturing" sector for six consecutive years, in recognition of the Group's contribution in promoting environmental protection.

Mr. Wong Wai Sheung, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Group said, "Lukfook Group adheres to fulfill corporate social responsibility with continuous endeavours to commit in protecting the environment and community engagement, and reduces the environmental impacts within every single operating unit - from factories, retail shops to offices. The Group will continue to optimise our current environmental measures in order to deliver the best returns to the society while promoting sustainability."

Launched in 2015, the "BOCHK Corporate Environmental Leadership Awards", co-organised by FHKI and BOCHK, aims to encourage enterprises operating in Hong Kong and the Pan Pearl River Delta region to adopt environmental practices to fulfil corporate social responsibility and reduce environmental pollution.

Event Photo:

Mr. Tse Moon Chuen, Deputy Chairman & Deputy General Manager of Lukfook Group received the honour on behalf of the Group.

Certificates of Commendation:

~End~

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 11 694 M 1 502 M 1 502 M
Net income 2022 1 174 M 151 M 151 M
Net cash 2022 2 759 M 354 M 354 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 5,17%
Capitalization 11 918 M 1 531 M 1 531 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 5 900
Free-Float 55,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 20,30 HKD
Average target price 28,18 HKD
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wai Sheung Wong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
So Kuen Chan CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Hau Yeung Wong Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Shu Kwan Ip Independent Non-Executive Director
Wing Sum Mak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUK FOOK HOLDINGS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED8.56%1 538
SIGNET JEWELERS LIMITED197.62%4 306
WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND GROUP PLC72.02%3 258
LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED74.93%1 465
KALYAN JEWELLERS INDIA LIMITED0.00%987
MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED27.61%237