Luk Fook International : Lukfook Group Received Recognition again in “BOCH...

(24 September 2021) - Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited ("Lukfook" / the "Group") (Stock Code: 00590) is pleased to announce that the Group has been honoured again with the "BOCHK Corporate Environmental Leadership Awards", jointly organised by Federation of Hong Kong Industries ("FHKI") and Bank of China (Hong Kong) ("BOCHK"), standing out from a list of over 802 participating enterprises and being recognised as "EcoPartner" in "Services" sector two years in a row. Also, the Group's subsidiaries Luk Fook Jewellery (Guangzhou) Company Limited and Lee Fook Diamond & Jewellery (Guangzhou) Company Limited have been awarded the "EcoPartner" and "5 Years+ EcoPioneer Companies" in "Manufacturing" sector for six consecutive years, in recognition of the Group's contribution in promoting environmental protection.

Mr. Wong Wai Sheung, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Group said, "Lukfook Group adheres to fulfill corporate social responsibility with continuous endeavours to commit in protecting the environment and community engagement, and reduces the environmental impacts within every single operating unit - from factories, retail shops to offices. The Group will continue to optimise our current environmental measures in order to deliver the best returns to the society while promoting sustainability."

Launched in 2015, the "BOCHK Corporate Environmental Leadership Awards", co-organised by FHKI and BOCHK, aims to encourage enterprises operating in Hong Kong and the Pan Pearl River Delta region to adopt environmental practices to fulfil corporate social responsibility and reduce environmental pollution.

Event Photo:

Mr. Tse Moon Chuen, Deputy Chairman & Deputy General Manager of Lukfook Group received the honour on behalf of the Group.

Certificates of Commendation:

