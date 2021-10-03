Log in
    590   BMG5695X1258

LUK FOOK HOLDINGS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED

(590)
Luk Fook International : Lukfook Group Recognised for 9th Year with "Hong K...

10/03/2021 | 10:04pm EDT
(4 October 2021) - Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited ("Lukfook" / the "Group") (Stock Code: 00590) is pleased to announce that the Group has been honoured with "Hong Kong Star Brand Award - Enterprise" for nine consecutive years, in recognition of the Group's efforts and contributions on business growth, products and services, credibility and brand image, along with corporate governance, etc.

Mr. Wong Wai Sheung, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Group said, "The Group feels proud to receive the 'Hong Kong Star Brand Award-Enterprises' again, which has clearly affirmed our brand reputation and recognition in the market and industry. We always adhere to the motto of 'Exquisite Craftsmanship, Quality Services and Customer Orientation' and strive to improve on product design, quality assurance, innovative craftsmanship and customer service, etc. In future, we will continue to boost our competitiveness and fulfil the social responsibility so as to strengthen our premier brand image."

The "Hong Kong Star Brand Award" is organised by the Hong Kong Small and Medium Enterprises Association, aims at giving applause to Hong Kong enterprises that promote and create Hong Kong premier brands, couples with delivering products and services with high quality and efficiency, as well as fostering economic development in different regions.

Photo of the event:

[Link]

~End~

Disclaimer

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 02:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 11 694 M 1 502 M 1 502 M
Net income 2022 1 174 M 151 M 151 M
Net cash 2022 2 759 M 354 M 354 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 5,25%
Capitalization 11 742 M 1 508 M 1 508 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 5 900
Free-Float 55,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 20,00 HKD
Average target price 28,18 HKD
Spread / Average Target 40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wai Sheung Wong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
So Kuen Chan CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Hau Yeung Wong Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Shu Kwan Ip Independent Non-Executive Director
Wing Sum Mak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUK FOOK HOLDINGS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED6.95%1 508
SIGNET JEWELERS LIMITED199.01%4 326
WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND GROUP PLC74.09%3 270
LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED64.61%1 455
KALYAN JEWELLERS INDIA LIMITED0.00%1 019
MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED28.36%242