Luk Fook International : Lukfook Group Recognised for 9th Year with “Hong K...

(4 October 2021) - Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited ("Lukfook" / the "Group") (Stock Code: 00590) is pleased to announce that the Group has been honoured with "Hong Kong Star Brand Award - Enterprise" for nine consecutive years, in recognition of the Group's efforts and contributions on business growth, products and services, credibility and brand image, along with corporate governance, etc.

Mr. Wong Wai Sheung, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Group said, "The Group feels proud to receive the 'Hong Kong Star Brand Award-Enterprises' again, which has clearly affirmed our brand reputation and recognition in the market and industry. We always adhere to the motto of 'Exquisite Craftsmanship, Quality Services and Customer Orientation' and strive to improve on product design, quality assurance, innovative craftsmanship and customer service, etc. In future, we will continue to boost our competitiveness and fulfil the social responsibility so as to strengthen our premier brand image."

The "Hong Kong Star Brand Award" is organised by the Hong Kong Small and Medium Enterprises Association, aims at giving applause to Hong Kong enterprises that promote and create Hong Kong premier brands, couples with delivering products and services with high quality and efficiency, as well as fostering economic development in different regions.

