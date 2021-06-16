Luk Fook International : Lukfook Group Made the Honour Roll as "Caring Comp...

(17 Jun 2021) ----- Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited ('Lukfook' / the 'Group') (Stock Code: 00590) is pleased to announce that the Group has been awarded the '10 Years Plus Caring Company Logo' in 2020/21 by the Hong Kong Council of Social Service ('HKCSS'), to recognise the Group's continuous participation and contribution in public welfare for over 10 consecutive years.

Lukfook Group is devoted to fulfilling its corporate social responsibility ('CSR') and contributing to the society by measures in protecting the environment, caring for community wellness and health, supporting local arts and culture as well as empowering the youth. In the aspect of environmental protection, the Group has received awards such as 'BOCHK Corporate Environmental Leadership Awards', 'Hong Kong Awards for Environmental Excellence', and 'Hong Kong - Guangdong Cleaner Production Partner (Manufacturing)' over the years. On the community care front, the Group donated to support the front-line healthcare workers' anti-epidemic work in Wuhan. The Group attaches great importance to nurturing talent and offers scholarships and subsidies for the youth. Meanwhile, the Group sees its employees as the most valuable assets and highly values their physical and mental health that it has been named 'Happy Company' for seven times in a row.

Mr. Wong Wai Sheung, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Group said, 'Lukfook Group has always been committed to shouldering CSR and bringing the caring culture into its businesses. We strive to create a decent working environment for our employees and highly encourage our staff to join and support the Lukfook Volunteer Team, staying dedicated to serving the community. The Group will continue to give back to our community with an aim to build our sustainable society while facilitating further business development.'

Launched in 2002 by the HKCSS, the 'Caring Company Scheme' aims to foster strategic partnerships between the business and social services sectors to promote CSR and create a more inclusive society while inspiring CSR through caring for the community, employees and environment.

The '10 Years Plus Caring Company Logo' is specifically awarded to companies that have been recognised as 'Caring Company' for 10 consecutive years or above. 10 Years Plus Caring Company' Certificate

