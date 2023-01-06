Advanced search
    LKPG   SI0031101346

LUKA KOPER D.D.

(LKPG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ljubljana Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-04
25.20 EUR   -0.40%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Luka Koper d d : Registration and proxy authorisation

01/06/2023 | 04:21am EST
_____________________________________

(name and surname of SHAREHOLDER)

_____________________________________

(address)

_____________________________________

(place and postal code)

LUKA KOPER, d. d.

Vojkovo nabrežje 38

6000 KOPER

REGISTRATION OF PARTICIPATION AT THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

I, the undersigned _________________________________________________________

(name and surname / company name)

Date of birth / Registration number ____________________________________________________,

(natural persons) / (legal entities)

____________________________________________________, as shareholder of Luka Koper, d.d.,

(address)

hereby register

my participation at the 36th General Meeting of Shareholders of the company LUKA KOPER, d.d., to take place on Monday, 6 February 2023, at 11 a.m. in the St. Francis of Assisi Ceremonial and Entertainment Hall, Martinčev trg, 6000 Koper.

I shall attend the above-stated General Meeting of Shareholders in person.

__________________________________

(signature of the shareholder)

__________________________________

(place and date)

_____________________________________

(name and surname of SHAREHOLDER)

_____________________________________

(address)

_____________________________________

(place and postal code)

LUKA KOPER, d. d.

Vojkovo nabrežje 38

6000 KOPER

REGISTRATION OF PARTICIPATION AT THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

I, the undersigned ________________________________________________________

(name and surname / company name)

Date of birth / Registration number ____________________________________________________,

(natural persons) / (legal entities)

____________________________________________________, as shareholder of Luka Koper, d.d.,

(address)

hereby register

my participation at the 36th General Meeting of Shareholders of the company LUKA KOPER, d.d., to take place on Monday, 6 February 2023, at 11 a.m. in the St. Francis of Assisi Ceremonial and Entertainment Hall, Martinčev trg, 6000 Koper.

I will attend the general meeting (circle the method of participation):

· by proxy;

· as the ultimate beneficial owner (if a broker who is not the ultimate beneficial owner is entered in the central register as a holder of shares, shareholders may exercise their voting rights based on a proof which proves who the ultimate beneficial owner is on the cut-off date).

For the registration, participation and voting at the general meeting I hereby AUTHORISE:

__________________________________________________________________________________

(name and surname, address and date of birth of the proxy)

to register, in my name, for participation and to participate and exercise the voting right at the 36th General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 6 February 2023 at 11 a.m. in the St. Francis of Assisi Ceremonial and Entertainment Hall, Martinčev trg, 6000 Koper, for ________ LKPG shares issued by Luka Koper, d.d., of which I am the holder or ultimate beneficial owner. The proxy shall present a personal identity document if requested to do so.

Pursuant to Article 309 of the Slovenian Companies Act (ZGD-1), a proxy may exercise or entrust the exercising of voting rights only if it has been granted written proxy authorisations for this, which shall also apply to fiduciary account holders and voting advisors and other persons pursuant to the sixth paragraph of Article 309 of the Companies Act (ZGD-1).

Date and place: ________________________ Signature: ________________________

Disclaimer

Luka Koper dd published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 09:20:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
