Luka Koper d d : Report JAN-JUN 2022

These condensed interim statements for the period ending 30 June 2022, were compiled in accordance with the International accounting standards 34 - Interim Financial statements and should be considered in relation to the annual financial statements for fiscal year ending 31 December 2021. The condensed financial statements for January - June 2022 were compiled with the same accounting policies and principles applicables in Luka Koper, d. d., and Luka Koper Group for 2021;

Members of the Management Board of Luka Koper, d. d., responsible for the compilation of non-audited report the Luka Koper Group and Luka Koper, d. d., herein declare, that to the best of their knowledge:

2 Performance highlights of the Luka Koper in January - June 2022

In 2022, the world economy navigates between long-term pandemic and the war in Ukraine. In the second quarter, geopolitical situation deteriorated substantially due to the invasion on Ukraine and impacted economic trends in 2022. The war had a direct impact on the increase in the prices of energy products and raw materials, which is expected to increase over the course of the year. Direct exposure of the Luka Koper Group to Russia and Ukraine is relatively small, since the volume of throughput through the Port of Koper, destined to the markets of Ukraine and Russia, is negligible. Nevertheless, the Management Board regularly monitors the market situation regularly and responds in order to ensure the smooth operations of the Luka Koper Group. Luka Koper recorded the throughput growth in most commodity groups. Otherwise, the situation in logistics had never been so complex on a global level as it has been recently, which involves both land and sea transport. Irregular ships arrivals continue, extensive maintenance operations and investment in rail interventions are underway on the railway network, which result in significantly longer transit times of wagons. Consequently, the storage capacities in the ports are consequently arev very congestioned, since the turnover of goods slowed down. Experts predict that the deviations in logistic chains will continue also in the coming period.

The effects of the war did not directly impacted the operations of the Luka Koper Group in the first half of 2022. Financial indicators of the Luka Koper Group, achieved in the first half of 2022 were better than planned and achieved ones in the first half of 2021. The maritime throughput exceeded planned quantities by 11 percent, whereas the throughput in 2021 by 13 percent, the growth was recorded in all cargo groups. Net revenues from sales exceeded the planned by 29 percent or EUR 34.8 million, whereas last year figures by 35 percent or EUR 40.4 million. Higher net revenues from sales were mainly attributable to warehousing due to slower dispatch of goods resulting from the current situation on the global logistic market. With the gradual normalizations of the situation, the growth of the aforesaid revenues is expected to decline, however it is difficult to forecast in terms of time.

Higher revenues were attributable also to rising prices and increased volume of throughput and additional services.

In the beginning of 2022, the Luka Koper Group started the implementation of major investments which represent a new development cycle of this the most important cargo group in the container terminal area.