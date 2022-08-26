Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Slovenia
  4. Ljubljana Stock Exchange
  5. Luka Koper d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LKPG   SI0031101346

LUKA KOPER D.D.

(LKPG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ljubljana Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-25
24.70 EUR   +0.41%
11:41aLUKA KOPER D D : Report JAN-JUN 2022
PU
06/07LUKA KOPER D D : Resolutions of the 35th General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/27LUKA KOPER D D : Report JAN-MAR 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Luka Koper d d : Report JAN-JUN 2022

08/26/2022 | 11:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022

NON-AUDITED REPORT ON THE PERFORMANCE OF THE LUKA KOPER GROUP AND LUKA KOPER, D. D., IN JANUARY - JUNE 2022

Luka Koper Group and Luka Koper, d. d.

2

Interim report 2022

Introduction

Table of content

1

Introduction .......................................................................................................................................................

3

2

Performance highlights of the Luka Koper in January - June 2022 ...............................................................

5

3

Presentation of Luka Koper Group.................................................................................................................

10

4

Business report ...............................................................................................................................................

15

5

Accounting report ............................................................................................................................................

33

Introduction

Interim report 2022

3

1 Introduction

1.1 Introductory note

Compliant with the Market and Financial Instrument Act, Ljubljana Stock Exchange Rules as well as Guidelines and Disclosure for Listed Companies, Luka Koper, d. d., Vojkovo nabrežje 38, 6501 Koper discloses this Non-Audited Report on the performance of Luka Koper Group and Luka Koper, d. d., January - June 2022.

Non-Audited Report on the performance of Luka Koper Group and Luka Koper, d. d., in January - June 2022 can be examined at Luka Koper, d. d., Vojkovo nabrežje 38, 6501 Koper and shall be accessible via the company's website www.luka-kp.si,from August 26, 2022 onwards.

The company promptly publishes any pertinent changes to information contained in the prospectus for stock exchange listing on SEOnet, the electronic information system.

This Non-Audited Report on the performance of Luka Koper Group and Luka Koper, d. d., in January - June 2022 was addressed by the company's Supervisory Board at its regular session on August, 2022.

4

Interim report 2022

Introduction

1.2 Statement of Management Board responsibility

Members of the Management Board of Luka Koper, d. d., responsible for the compilation of non-audited report the Luka Koper Group and Luka Koper, d. d., herein declare, that to the best of their knowledge:

  • Non-auditedcondensed financial statements of the Luka Koper Group and Luka Koper, d. d., for the period of the first half of 2022 were compiled in accordance with the law and International accounting standards as adopted by EU and in order that they give a true and fair view of assets and liabilities, financial position, profit or loss and comprehensive income of the company/the Group.
  • These condensed interim statements for the period ending 30 June 2022, were compiled in accordance with the International accounting standards 34 - Interim Financial statements and should be considered in relation to the annual financial statements for fiscal year ending 31 December 2021. The condensed financial statements for January - June 2022 were compiled with the same accounting policies and principles applicables in Luka Koper, d. d., and Luka Koper Group for 2021;
  • In the Non-audited report for the first half of 2022 was included fair presentation of information on significant related party transactions in accordance with regulations.

Members of the Management Board:

Boštjan Napast

Robert Rožac

President of the Management Board

Member of the Management Board

Nevenka Kržan

Vojko Rotar

Member of the Management Board

Member of the Management Board

- Labour Director

Koper, August 17, 2022

Performance highlights of the Luka Koper in January - June 2022

Interim report 2022

5

2 Performance highlights of the Luka Koper in January - June 2022

In 2022, the world economy navigates between long-term pandemic and the war in Ukraine. In the second quarter, geopolitical situation deteriorated substantially due to the invasion on Ukraine and impacted economic trends in 2022. The war had a direct impact on the increase in the prices of energy products and raw materials, which is expected to increase over the course of the year. Direct exposure of the Luka Koper Group to Russia and Ukraine is relatively small, since the volume of throughput through the Port of Koper, destined to the markets of Ukraine and Russia, is negligible. Nevertheless, the Management Board regularly monitors the market situation regularly and responds in order to ensure the smooth operations of the Luka Koper Group. Luka Koper recorded the throughput growth in most commodity groups. Otherwise, the situation in logistics had never been so complex on a global level as it has been recently, which involves both land and sea transport. Irregular ships arrivals continue, extensive maintenance operations and investment in rail interventions are underway on the railway network, which result in significantly longer transit times of wagons. Consequently, the storage capacities in the ports are consequently arev very congestioned, since the turnover of goods slowed down. Experts predict that the deviations in logistic chains will continue also in the coming period.

The effects of the war did not directly impacted the operations of the Luka Koper Group in the first half of 2022. Financial indicators of the Luka Koper Group, achieved in the first half of 2022 were better than planned and achieved ones in the first half of 2021. The maritime throughput exceeded planned quantities by 11 percent, whereas the throughput in 2021 by 13 percent, the growth was recorded in all cargo groups. Net revenues from sales exceeded the planned by 29 percent or EUR 34.8 million, whereas last year figures by 35 percent or EUR 40.4 million. Higher net revenues from sales were mainly attributable to warehousing due to slower dispatch of goods resulting from the current situation on the global logistic market. With the gradual normalizations of the situation, the growth of the aforesaid revenues is expected to decline, however it is difficult to forecast in terms of time.

Higher revenues were attributable also to rising prices and increased volume of throughput and additional services.

In the beginning of 2022, the Luka Koper Group started the implementation of major investments which represent a new development cycle of this the most important cargo group in the container terminal area.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Luka Koper dd published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 15:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LUKA KOPER D.D.
11:41aLUKA KOPER D D : Report JAN-JUN 2022
PU
06/07LUKA KOPER D D : Resolutions of the 35th General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/27LUKA KOPER D D : Report JAN-MAR 2022
PU
05/27Luka Koper d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/03LUKA KOPER D D : Convocation of the 35th GM
PU
05/03LUKA KOPER D D : Proposed Resolutions
PU
05/03LUKA KOPER D D : Additional Information
PU
04/22Luka Koper d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/18LUKA KOPER D D : Information about business performance 2021
PU
2021Luka Koper Announces Executive Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 229 M 228 M 228 M
Net income 2021 31,8 M 31,7 M 31,7 M
Net Debt 2021 31,9 M 31,8 M 31,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 2,91%
Capitalization 344 M 343 M 343 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,33x
EV / Sales 2021 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 1 733
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart LUKA KOPER D.D.
Duration : Period :
Luka Koper d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bostjan Napast Chairman-Management Board
Ale Markeic Head-Finance & Accounting Department
Franci Matoz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rok Grdina Chief Information & Quality Officer
Botjan kvarc Technical Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUKA KOPER D.D.0.82%343
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED11.73%21 564
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.-0.91%18 455
MISC0.00%7 036
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-13.52%6 164
QINGDAO PORT INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.-15.74%4 863