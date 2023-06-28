In accordance with the provisions of the Ljubljana Stock Exchange Rules and the applicable legislation, the Company's management board herewith announces the resolutions adopted at the 37th General Meeting of Shareholders of LUKA KOPER, d.d. held on 28 June 2023.

Resolutions of the 37th General Meeting of Shareholders

Out of the total of 14,000,000 Company's shares, there were 10.424.726 ordinary no-par value shares present at the General Meeting of Shareholders, corresponding to 74,49 % of shares with voting rights. Each no-par value share corresponds to 1 vote. It was stated that pursuant to third paragraph, Article 11 of the Company's Articles of Association, there was a quorum at the General Meeting of Shareholders which is required to adopt the resolutions.

The proportion of voting rights of the five major shareholders present at the General Meeting of Shareholders expressed in relation to all shares with voting rights was 72,36 %.

No. of votes % Republic of Slovenia 7.140.000 51,02 % SDH, d.d. (Slovenian Sovereign Holding) 1.557.857 11,13 % Kapitalska družba, d.d. 696.579 4,98 % Municipality of Koper 439.159 3,14 % Citibank N.A. - escrow account 292.144 2,09 % Total 10.126.011 72,36 %

1. Opening of the general meeting of shareholders and election of the working bodies;

The proposed resolution:

Mr. Stojan Zdolšek, attorney-at-law from Ljubljana, is appointed chairman of the general meeting of shareholders and IXTLAN Forum, d.o.o., Ljubljana is appointed vote counter. The general meeting of shareholders is attended by the notary public Ms. Nina Ferligoj from Koper.