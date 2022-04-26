Luka Ploce d d : PLOČE d.d. - Announcement of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board meetings to be held for Ploče d.d.

Ploče, April 26th 2022

ZAGREB STOCK EXCHANGE

LEI

74780000POWHNTXNI633

CROATIAN FINANCIAL SERVICES SUPERVISORY AGENCY (HANFA)

Home member state

Croatia

ISIN

HRLKPCRA0005

CROATIAN NEWS AGENCY (OTS HINA)

Security

LKPC-R-A

COMPANY WEBSITE

Listing/Market segment

Zagreb Stock Exchange, Official Market

SUBJECT:Announcement of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board meetings to be held for Luka Ploče d.d.

In accordance with the provisions of the Capital Market Act (OG 65/18, 17/20, 83/21) and the Rules of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, we announce that on April 29, 2022, the following meetings will be held:

− session of the Management Board of Luka Ploče d.d. which will consider the following: • the audited unconsolidated annual financial statements of Luka Ploče d.d. for 2021; • the audited consolidated annual financial statements of Luka Ploče Group for 2021; • the unaudited unconsolidated financial statements of Luka Ploče d.d. for Q1 2022; and • the unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Luka Ploče Group for Q1 2022.

− session of the Supervisory Board of the Port of Ploče d.d. which will consider the following: • the audited unconsolidated annual financial statements of Luka Ploče d.d. for 2021; • the audited consolidated annual financial statements of Luka Ploče Group for 2021; • the unaudited unconsolidated financial statements of the Luka Ploče d.d. for Q4 2021; • the unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Luka Ploče Group for Q4 2021; • the unaudited unconsolidated financial statements of Luka Ploče d.d. for Q1 2022; and • the unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Luka Ploče Group for Q1 2022. and approval of the convening of the General Assembly of the Luka Ploče d.d.



Luka Ploče d.d.

