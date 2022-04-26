Luka Ploce d d : PLOČE d.d. - Announcement of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board meetings to be held for Ploče d.d.

ZAGREB STOCK EXCHANGE
SUBJECT:Announcement of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board meetings to be held for Luka Ploče d.d.
In accordance with the provisions of the Capital Market Act (OG 65/18, 17/20, 83/21) and the Rules of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, we announce that on April 29, 2022, the following meetings will be held:
− session of the Management Board of Luka Ploče d.d. which will consider the following:
• the audited unconsolidated annual financial statements of Luka Ploče d.d. for 2021;
• the audited consolidated annual financial statements of Luka Ploče Group for 2021;
• the unaudited unconsolidated financial statements of Luka Ploče d.d. for Q1 2022; and
• the unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Luka Ploče Group for Q1 2022.
− session of the Supervisory Board of the Port of Ploče d.d. which will consider the following:
• the audited unconsolidated annual financial statements of Luka Ploče d.d. for 2021;
• the audited consolidated annual financial statements of Luka Ploče Group for 2021;
• the unaudited unconsolidated financial statements of the Luka Ploče d.d. for Q4 2021;
• the unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Luka Ploče Group for Q4 2021;
• the unaudited unconsolidated financial statements of Luka Ploče d.d. for Q1 2022; and
• the unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Luka Ploče Group for Q1 2022.
and approval of the convening of the General Assembly of the Luka Ploče d.d.
Luka Ploče d.d.
