News - LUKA PLOČE d.d.
Title LUKA PLOČE d.d. - Announcement of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board meetings for Luka Ploče d.d.
In language English
Document download Download document
Publish date 29.07.2024. 11:26
Securities involved LKPC

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Luka Ploce dd published this content on 29 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2024 09:33:02 UTC.