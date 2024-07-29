Luka Ploce dd is a Croatia-based company principally engaged in the maritime transport, port cargo handling, storage of goods and freight. It operates the harbor in Ploce, Croatia and is a part of Luka Ploce Group. Transshipment, storage and other related services are conducted on the terminals used for general cargo, bulk cargo, liquid cargo, grain cargo, containers, and alumina and petcocks. Additionally, it operates the port of Metkovic, located on the river Neretva, which specializes in transshipment of cinder, bulk and packaged cement and other general cargo. The Company also offers such services as forwarding, quantity and quality control, ship supply and other services, including mooring the vessels, yachts and big cabin cruisers. As of December 31, 2011, the Company operated through seven subsidiaries: Luka Ploce Trgovina doo, Pomorski Servis-Luka Ploce doo, Luka Ploce Odrzavanje doo, Luka Sped doo, Luka Ploce usluge doo, Luka Ploce Plovidba doo and Hladnjaca Ploce doo.