Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. LUKOIL
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LKOH   RU0009024277

LUKOIL

(LKOH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
3911.00 RUB   -1.14%
07:09aBulgaria clears way to take control of Lukoil oil refinery if needed
RE
01/12Russia more than doubled its LPG exports to China in 2022 -data
RE
01/10MarketScreener's World Press Review: January 10
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bulgaria clears way to take control of Lukoil oil refinery if needed

01/13/2023 | 07:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Italy works to keep Lukoil refinery going as sale talks drag on

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria can take over operation of Russian company Lukoil's Neftochim Burgas refinery for up to a year, lawmakers decided on Friday in a vote aimed at protecting critical infrastructure and ensuring fuel supplies for the Balkan country.

The 196,000 barrel per day refinery, the biggest fuel producer in Bulgaria, has switched to processing only Russian crude after the country was granted an exemption from the European Union's ban on imports of Russian oil over the invasion of Ukraine.

Under the exemption to the end of 2024, the refinery cannot export fuels or oil products from Feb. 5 - with exception of deliveries to Ukraine. The refinery can also export by-products that cannot be safely stored in Bulgaria and could pose an environmental hazard.

Lukoil Neftochim has previously said it could be forced to shut down if it cannot export its output.

Under Bulgaria's legal changes approved by a vote of 141-24, the economy minister can appoint a special trade representative to take operational control of the refinery if there are threats to national security or to the supply of critical resources.

"The legal changes will make Bulgaria a strong and adequate country that could intervene if a critical situation occurs," said Martin Dimitrov, a senior member of the anti-graft Democratic Bulgaria party.

A special representative can also be appointed if the refinery breaches competition rules or European Union sanctions.

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.70% 84.34 Delayed Quote.-3.60%
CRITICAL RESOURCES LIMITED 4.55% 0.046 Delayed Quote.2.33%
LUKOIL -1.14% 3911 End-of-day quote.0.00%
WTI 0.29% 78.745 Delayed Quote.-3.23%
All news about LUKOIL
07:09aBulgaria clears way to take control of Lukoil oil refinery if needed
RE
01/12Russia more than doubled its LPG exports to China in 2022 -data
RE
01/10MarketScreener's World Press Review: January 10
MS
01/09Lukoil Signs $2 Billion Deal For Italian Oil Refinery Sale
MT
01/09Russia's Lukoil reaches deal to sell Italian refinery
RE
01/09Lukoil : Concludes agreement on sale of isab refinery in italy
PU
01/09G.O.I. ENERGY LIMITED entered into an agreement to acquire ISAB S.r.l. from PJSC LUKOIL..
CI
01/05Russia sends more Arctic oil to China, India after sanctions
RE
2022Lukoil : Solar power plant installed at lukoil headquarters
PU
2022Lukoil : Plane named after valery grayfer
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LUKOIL
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 268 B - -
Net income 2021 773 B - -
Net Debt 2021 80 468 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 0,08x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 534 B 37 355 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,67x
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 101 374
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart LUKOIL
Duration : Period :
LUKOIL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vadim Nikolayevich Vorobyov Chairman-Management Board
Pavel Lukoil Zhdanov Vice President-Finance
Roger Llewelyn Munnings Independent Director
Lyubov Nikolayevna Khoba Director
Victor Vladimirovich Blazheev Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUKOIL0.00%37 355
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.16%1 882 690
SHELL PLC4.58%206 816
TOTALENERGIES SE1.36%159 235
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED5.04%131 276
EQUINOR ASA-11.94%98 766