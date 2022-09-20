Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. LUKOIL
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LKOH   RU0009024277

LUKOIL

(LKOH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
3911.00 RUB   -1.14%
06:28aChevron's TCO to divert 200,000 t of oil to Batumi in October amid CPC maintenance - sources
RE
06:20aFactbox-How much crude oil does the EU still import from Russia?
RE
09/09Lukoil - sculptural composition in honour of eminent oil workers unveiled in kogalym
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Factbox-How much crude oil does the EU still import from Russia?

09/20/2022 | 06:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A view shows oil terminal Kozmino near Nakhodka

(Reuters) - Russian crude oil imports into the European Union and United Kingdom fell to 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd) in August from 2.6 million bpd in January, but the EU was still the biggest market for Russian crude, according to the IEA.

The UK has already stopped importing Russian crude following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, and the EU will ban imports from December to strip the Kremlin of revenue to fund the war.

Imports from the United States have replaced about half the 800,000 barrels of lost Russian imports, with Norway providing around a third.

The United States could soon overtake Russia as the main crude supplier to the EU and the UK combined - by August, U.S. imports lagged those from Russia by just 40,000 bpd compared with a 1.3 million bpd pre-war average, according to the IEA.

Outside the EU, Russia's top crude oil export markets are China, India and Turkey.


GRAPHIC: Crude oil imports into EU and UK

WHAT ARE THE ALTERNATIVES TO RUSSIAN CRUDE?

Under the looming ban, the EU will need to replace an additional 1.4 million barrels of Russian crude, with some 300,000 bpd potentially coming from the United States and 400,000 bpd from Kazakhstan, the IEA has said. Norway's largest oilfield Johan Sverdrup, which produces medium-heavy crude similar to Russia's Urals, also plans to ramp-up production in the fourth-quarter, potentially by 220,000 bpd.

The IEA says imports from other areas such as the Middle East and Latin America would be needed to fully meet EU demand.

Some Russian oil will continue to flow into the EU via pipelines as the ban excludes some landlocked refineries.

HOW MUCH DOES THE EU DEPEND ON RUSSIAN CRUDE IMPORTS?

Germany, the Netherlands and Poland were the top importers of Russian oil in Europe last year, but all three have capacity to bring in seaborne crude.

Landlocked countries in Eastern Europe, such as Slovakia or Hungary, however, have few alternatives to pipeline supplies from Russia.

The EU's dependence on Russia has also been underpinned by companies such as Rosneft and Lukoil, controlling of some of the bloc's largest refineries.

Russian crude oil flows, based on loading data in August, rose month-on-month to Italy and the Netherlands, where Russian oil major Lukoil owns refineries, according to the IEA.

The German government on Sept. 16 took control of the Rosneft-owned Schwedt refinery which supplies about 90% of Berlin's fuel needs.

On the same day, the Italian government said it hoped Lukoil would find a buyer for its ISAB refinery in Sicily, which accounts for a fifth of the country's refining capacity.

(Compiled by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY 0.00% 8.85 End-of-day quote.-12.38%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.20% 92.28 Delayed Quote.17.99%
LUKOIL -1.14% 3911 End-of-day quote.-40.47%
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY -3.77% 351.2 End-of-day quote.-41.46%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.16% 466.4034 Real-time Quote.12.70%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.03% 60.035 Delayed Quote.-19.53%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.05% 18.301 Delayed Quote.37.09%
WTI 0.07% 85.474 Delayed Quote.13.41%
All news about LUKOIL
06:28aChevron's TCO to divert 200,000 t of oil to Batumi in October amid CPC maintenance - so..
RE
06:20aFactbox-How much crude oil does the EU still import from Russia?
RE
09/09Lukoil - sculptural composition in honour of eminent oil workers unveiled in kogalym
AQ
09/09LUKOIL : Sibiryak sports and fitness complex opened in pokachi with lukoil's support
PU
09/08LUKOIL : Sculptural composition in honour of eminent oil workers unveiled in kogalym
PU
09/08LUKOIL : “NATURE TRANSFORMED” AT THE CULTURE AND EXHIBITION CENTRE OF THE RUSS..
PU
09/08LUKOIL : Branch of perm polytech to open in kogalym in 2023
PU
09/06Pjsc lukoil important notice to noteholders
AQ
09/06LUKOIL : Starts wind monitoring in kalmykia
PU
09/05CPC Blend oil exports revised down 22% for September - schedule
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LUKOIL
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 268 B - -
Net income 2021 773 B - -
Net Debt 2021 80 468 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 0,08x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 534 B 42 058 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,67x
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 101 374
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart LUKOIL
Duration : Period :
LUKOIL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 3 911,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vadim Nikolayevich Vorobyov Chairman-Management Board
Pavel Lukoil Zhdanov Vice President-Finance
Roger Llewelyn Munnings Independent Director
Lyubov Nikolayevna Khoba Director
Victor Vladimirovich Blazheev Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUKOIL-40.47%42 058
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY10.61%2 105 453
SHELL PLC41.60%189 038
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-2.59%132 733
TOTALENERGIES SE10.46%125 049
EQUINOR ASA50.15%110 045