G.O.I Energy denies Russia links over Italian refinery

ROME, Feb 16 (Reuters) - G.O.I. Energy, a Cypriot
private equity firm, denied on Thursday any connection with
Moscow, or Russia-linked entities, after agreeing last month to
buy a Sicilian refinery owned by Russia's Lukoil.
"Neither the company nor its CEO, Michael Bobrov, nor its
shareholders (direct and indirect) and directors have any
connection whatsoever with Russia, Russian companies, Russian
institutions and other entities that are in any way related to
Russia," G.O.I. Energy said in an emailed statement, denying an
Italian media report.
Last month, Lukoil said it had sold its refinery in the
Sicilian town of Priolo to G.O.I Energy in its first significant
asset sale since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
The Cypriot private equity fund, backed by commodity trader
Trafigura, prevailed over several suitors for Lukoil's refinery,
including U.S. investment platform Crossbridge.
G.O.I. Energy's denial of potential links with Russia came
after Italian daily La Repubblica reported that the United
States was concerned over the sale of the Priolo refinery to the
Cypriot investor because the plant was only about 50 kilometres
away from a NATO base in Sigonella.
The newspaper hinted at potential ongoing links.
The agreement to sell the plant is subject to government
scrutiny under so-called "golden power" regulations to protect
national interests, which could potentially allow Rome to block
the transaction.
The government will ensure that jobs are protected and
environmental standards maintained in the sale of the refinery,
Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said last month after meeting
G.O.I. Energy's officials.
The plant in Sicily refines 320,000 barrels of crude per
day, accounting for a fifth of Italy's refining capacity, and
directly employs about 1,000 people in an economically depressed
area in the country's southernmost region.
(Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri and Francesca Landini,
editing by Gavin Jones and Sharon Singleton)