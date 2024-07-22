BUDAPEST, July 22 (Reuters) - Hungary and Slovakia have asked the European Commission to mediate a consultation procedure with Ukraine, Hungary's foreign minister said on Monday, after Kyiv placed Russian group Lukoil on a sanctions list, stopping its supplies to the two countries.

Slovakia and Hungary have stepped up pressure on Kyiv after they said last week they had stopped receiving oil from Lukoil via Ukraine. Hungary receives 2 million metric tonnes of oil from the Russian group annually, around a third of its total oil imports, Peter Szijjarto said.

"I spoke with the Ukrainian foreign minister yesterday, he said they allow every oil transfer through, but it's not true," Szijjarto told reporters while in Brussels.

The two countries have now initiated a consultation with the European Commission, he said. "The Commission has three days to execute our request, after which we will bring the issue to court."

Szijjarto said if the consultation procedure did not bear fruit, Hungary and Slovakia will bring the issue to an international court of their choosing instead.

Russia continues to supply natural gas and oil to landlocked Hungary and Slovakia via Ukraine despite the war in the country and existing EU sanctions on Russian crude.

The countries have exemptions from oil sanctions to give them more time to transition to alternative sources of supply.

Both Slovakia and Hungary also supply energy to Ukraine. Szijjarto said Hungary provided 42% of Ukrainian electricity imports last month.

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico said over the weekend that his country helped supply diesel to Ukraine, in comments in which he blasted the sanctions and said Slovakia would not be "hostage" to Ukraine-Russia relations.

On Monday Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar reiterated some of Fico's comments, saying that the sanction had a bigger impact on the Slovakia and the EU than Russia itself.

Ukraine's ban does not affect other Russian oil exporters whose oil was still allowed to transit through Ukraine. (Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori, Editing by Jason Hovet and Jan Harvey)