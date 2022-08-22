Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. LUKOIL
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LKOH   RU0009024277

LUKOIL

(LKOH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
3911.00 RUB   -1.14%
04:07aKazakh oil exports via Russia hit by damaged equipment
RE
08/19Enel writes down Russian unit's value pending sale completion
RE
08/19Russia's Lukoil Calls Out Aker Unit For Delaying Ghana Oilfield Plan
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kazakh oil exports via Russia hit by damaged equipment

08/22/2022 | 04:07am EDT
(Adds details, background) (This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.)

MOSCOW, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Oil majors such as ExxonMobil and Chevron will have to cut exports of Kazakh oil via Russia again due to damaged equipment, the pipeline operator said on Monday, adding to energy supply disruptions from Russia to the West.

CPC, which ships oil from Kazakhstan via Russia to global markets and handles about 1% of global oil, said oil exports from two of its three mooring points at a Black Sea terminal had been suspended, confirming a Reuters report on Saturday.

It said loadings were only being processed from SPM-3, while SPM-1 and SPM-2 were out of service. Oil loading requests will therefore have to be reduced, it said.

CPC plans to replace equipment parts on the two affected SPMs and is looking for an organisation to carry out the works. The consortium didn't specify a timeline for the works.

CPC has cut exports on several occasions over the past six months amid tensions between the West and Russia over Moscow's move to send thousands of troops into Ukraine, which the Kremlin calls a special military operation.

Russia has slashed exports of gas to the European Union, triggering fears of energy rationing this winter. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by David Goodman and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENERGY S.P.A. -0.58% 2.565 Delayed Quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.72% 94.94 Delayed Quote.24.16%
LUKOIL -1.14% 3911 End-of-day quote.-40.47%
TRANSNEFT 0.20% 123650 End-of-day quote.-22.13%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.67% 59.885 Delayed Quote.-20.87%
WTI -0.83% 88.721 Delayed Quote.20.45%
Analyst Recommendations on LUKOIL
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 132 B - -
Net income 2022 12 909 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 365 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,19x
Yield 2022 18,2%
Capitalization 40 208 M 42 645 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 101 374
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart LUKOIL
Duration : Period :
LUKOIL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 62,05 $
Average target price 115,62 $
Spread / Average Target 86,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vadim Nikolayevich Vorobyov Chairman-Management Board
Pavel Lukoil Zhdanov Vice President-Finance
Ravil Ulfatovich Maganov Chairman
Roger Llewelyn Munnings Independent Director
Lyubov Nikolayevna Khoba Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUKOIL-40.47%42 645
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY20.45%2 312 856
SHELL PLC38.64%193 548
TOTALENERGIES SE18.06%135 050
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-1.15%132 250
EQUINOR ASA58.94%122 164