  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. LUKOIL
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LKOH   RU0009024277

LUKOIL

(LKOH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
3911.00 RUB   -1.14%
08:14aLukoil : And gazprom discuss cooperation vectors
PU
05:12aFire breaks out at Russian oil refinery near Ukrainian border
RE
02/03Exclusive-Indian refiners pay traders in dirhams for Russian oil
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LUKOIL : AND GAZPROM DISCUSS COOPERATION VECTORS

02/08/2023 | 08:14am EST
LUKOIL AND GAZPROM DISCUSS COOPERATION VECTORS

Wednesday, February 8, 2023

<_a103a_updated style="display: none"> { 2/8/2023 4:01:24 PM }

Management of PJSC LUKOIL and PJSC Gazprom held a business meeting today.

The parties discussed main vectors of cooperation. Particular attention was paid to operations of Layavozhneftegaz LLC, the special purpose joint venture of the two companies. It had been created to implement the project of development of the Vaneyvisskoye and Layavozhskoye fields in the Nenets Autonomous District. The partners noted that, this year, the venture would focus on priority works to prepare for construction of field infrastructure.

Relations between LUKOIL and Gazprom are guided by the General Agreement on Strategic Partnership for 2014-2024. It provides for LUKOIL supplying natural gas to the Gazprom transportation system, among other things.

In 2020, Gazprom and LUKOIL signed a Master Agreement on the Terms of the Development of Vaneyvisskoye and Layavozhskoye fields. Gazprom has transferred to Layavozhneftegaz LLC its subsoil use license for the area that includes the fields.
Contact information

Press Centre PJSC "LUKOIL"

media@lukoil.com

+7 (495) 627-16-77

Disclaimer

OAO Lukoil published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 13:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
