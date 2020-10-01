Log in
LUKOIL

(LKOH)
LUKOIL : AND GAZPROM PROCEED WITH PREPARATIONS FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF TWO FIELDS IN THE NENETS REGION

10/01/2020
LUKOIL AND GAZPROM PROCEED WITH PREPARATIONS FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF TWO FIELDS IN THE NENETS REGION

Thursday, October 1, 2020

President of LUKOIL Vagit Alekperov and Chairman of the Management Committee of Gazprom Alexey Miller had a business meeting today in Saint Petersburg. They discussed current cooperation issues. Among other matters, Vagit Alekperov and Alexey Miller touched upon the subject of steps to be taken in order to set the stage for the development of Vaneyvisskoye and Layavozhskoye fields.
Справка
Relations between LUKOIL and Gazprom are guided by the General Agreement on Strategic Partnership for 2014-2024. It provides for LUKOIL supplying natural gas to the Gazprom transportation system, among other things.
LUKOIL and Gazprom concluded an agreement of intent to jointly develop Vaneyvisskoye and Layavozhskoye fields in the Nenets Autonomous District in 2018.
Contact information

Press Centre PJSC 'LUKOIL'

media@lukoil.com

+7 (495) 627-16-77

Disclaimer

OAO Lukoil published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 72 545 M - -
Net income 2020 1 781 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 991 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 42,9x
Yield 2020 8,69%
Capitalization 37 741 M 37 663 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,55x
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 101 374
Free-Float 55,0%
Chart LUKOIL
Duration : Period :
LUKOIL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUKOIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 88,10 $
Last Close Price 57,84 $
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 52,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vagit Yusufovich Alekperov President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ravil Ulfatovich Maganov Chairman
Pavel Lukoil Zhdanov Vice President-Finance
Lyubov Nikolayevna Khoba Director, Chief Accountant & Vice President
Victor Vladimirovich Blazheev Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUKOIL-27.35%37 663
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.84%1 913 086
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-41.94%104 180
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-58.81%96 540
TOTAL SE-40.65%90 134
GAZPROM-33.33%52 055
