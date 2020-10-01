LUKOIL : AND GAZPROM PROCEED WITH PREPARATIONS FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF TWO FIELDS IN THE NENETS REGION

Thursday, October 1, 2020

Справка Relations between LUKOIL and Gazprom are guided by the General Agreement on Strategic Partnership for 2014-2024. It provides for LUKOIL supplying natural gas to the Gazprom transportation system, among other things.

LUKOIL and Gazprom concluded an agreement of intent to jointly develop Vaneyvisskoye and Layavozhskoye fields in the Nenets Autonomous District in 2018.



Press release in PDF

Contact information Press Centre PJSC 'LUKOIL' media@lukoil.com +7 (495) 627-16-77 http://www.lukoil.com https://www.facebook.com/Lukoil.en http://twitter.com/lukoilengl

You may be interested

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer OAO Lukoil published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 18:09:06 UTC

President of LUKOIL Vagit Alekperov and Chairman of the Management Committee of Gazprom Alexey Miller had a business meeting today in Saint Petersburg. They discussed current cooperation issues. Among other matters, Vagit Alekperov and Alexey Miller touched upon the subject of steps to be taken in order to set the stage for the development of Vaneyvisskoye and Layavozhskoye fields.