  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. LUKOIL
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LKOH   RU0009024277

LUKOIL

(LKOH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
3911.00 RUB   -1.14%
04:41aLukoil : And nizhny novgorod region develop cooperation
PU
12:33aItaly Reportedly Struggles to Obtain Financing to Keep Lukoil Refinery Online
MT
11/08Italy's plans to secure financing for Lukoil refinery face obstacles, sources say
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LUKOIL : AND NIZHNY NOVGOROD REGION DEVELOP COOPERATION

11/09/2022 | 04:41am EST
LUKOIL AND NIZHNY NOVGOROD REGION DEVELOP COOPERATION

Wednesday, November 9, 2022

<_a103a_updated style="display: none"> { 11/9/2022 12:30:44 PM }

PJSC LUKOIL and the Government of Nizhny Novgorod region concluded a Cooperation Agreement for 2022-2027.

The agreement provides for support in carrying out socially important initiatives in the region.

The Company and LUKOIL Charity Fund had previously rendered financial support to repair pack-houses and reconstruct the Manege with Nikolskaya House Church in the Nizhny Novgorod Kremlin.

The Company also aided in providing material and technical resources to education and healthcare institutions, constructing sports and cultural facilities, organizing environmental events.

​LUKOIL also made an important contribution to improvement of Russian autoroutes and implementation of federal targeted programmes of road-building industry development by commissioning a polymer-bitumen binders production unit at the Nizhny Novgorod refinery in 2021.

  • Press release in PDF
Contact information

Press Centre PJSC "LUKOIL"

media@lukoil.com

+7 (495) 627-16-77

Disclaimer

OAO Lukoil published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 09:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 268 B - -
Net income 2021 773 B - -
Net Debt 2021 80 468 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 0,08x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 534 B 41 541 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,67x
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 101 374
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart LUKOIL
Duration : Period :
LUKOIL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
