LUKOIL : AND NIZHNY NOVGOROD REGION DEVELOP COOPERATION

Wednesday, November 9, 2022

PJSC LUKOIL and the Government of Nizhny Novgorod region concluded a Cooperation Agreement for 2022-2027.

The agreement provides for support in carrying out socially important initiatives in the region.

The Company and LUKOIL Charity Fund had previously rendered financial support to repair pack-houses and reconstruct the Manege with Nikolskaya House Church in the Nizhny Novgorod Kremlin.

The Company also aided in providing material and technical resources to education and healthcare institutions, constructing sports and cultural facilities, organizing environmental events.

​LUKOIL also made an important contribution to improvement of Russian autoroutes and implementation of federal targeted programmes of road-building industry development by commissioning a polymer-bitumen binders production unit at the Nizhny Novgorod refinery in 2021.

