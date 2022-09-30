LUKOIL : AND ROSATOM SIGN COOPERATION DEVELOPMENT ROADMAP

Friday, September 30, 2022

President of PJSC LUKOIL Vadim Vorobyov and Director General of ROSATOM Alexey Likhachev signed a roadmap regarding introduction of modern technological solutions today in Moscow.

​The companies plan to further cooperate in carrying out advanced projects regarding development and introduction of Russian equipment and new technologies, introduction of digital products, energy efficient solutions, greater use of renewable energy sources and energy storage units, creation and implementation of education programmes.

