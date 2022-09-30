Advanced search
    LKOH   RU0009024277

LUKOIL

(LKOH)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
3911.00 RUB   -1.14%
Lukoil : And rosatom sign cooperation development roadmap
PU
11:51aPutin authorises Enel to sell Russian unit to Lukoil
RE
12:58aBulgaria Probes Lukoil's Local Unit For Applying Price Squeeze On Competitors
MT
LUKOIL : AND ROSATOM SIGN COOPERATION DEVELOPMENT ROADMAP

09/30/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
LUKOIL AND ROSATOM SIGN COOPERATION DEVELOPMENT ROADMAP

Friday, September 30, 2022

President of PJSC LUKOIL Vadim Vorobyov and Director General of ROSATOM Alexey Likhachev signed a roadmap regarding introduction of modern technological solutions today in Moscow.

​The companies plan to further cooperate in carrying out advanced projects regarding development and introduction of Russian equipment and new technologies, introduction of digital products, energy efficient solutions, greater use of renewable energy sources and energy storage units, creation and implementation of education programmes.

Contact information

Press Centre PJSC "LUKOIL"

media@lukoil.com

+7 (495) 627-16-77

Disclaimer

OAO Lukoil published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 17:13:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
