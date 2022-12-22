LUKOIL : CONSTRUCTS MEDICAL CENTRE IN VOLGOGRAD REGION

Thursday, December 22, 2022

A new medical centre was constructed at the Volgograd refinery thanks to LUKOIL support.

The area of the facility amounts to 1,644 square metres; it can admit up to 150 patients per shift. The new centre is outfitted with modern equipment, thus being able to provide over 50 types of medical services. The clinic has a daytime patient facility and an around-the-clock health post. The centre will be open not only for the refinery employees, but also for the residents of Krasnoarmeysky district of Volgograd.

