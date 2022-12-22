Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  LUKOIL
  News
  Summary
    LKOH   RU0009024277

LUKOIL

(LKOH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
3911.00 RUB   -1.14%
06:03aLukoil : Constructs medical centre in volgograd region
PU
04:43aLukoil : Completes reconstruction of several units at its volgograd refinery
PU
12/20Rouble extends slide as fears over oil and gas sanctions bite
RE
LUKOIL : CONSTRUCTS MEDICAL CENTRE IN VOLGOGRAD REGION

12/22/2022 | 06:03am EST
LUKOIL CONSTRUCTS MEDICAL CENTRE IN VOLGOGRAD REGION

Thursday, December 22, 2022

<_a103a_updated style="display: none"> { 12/22/2022 1:55:18 PM }

A new medical centre was constructed at the Volgograd refinery thanks to LUKOIL support.

The area of the facility amounts to 1,644 square metres; it can admit up to 150 patients per shift. The new centre is outfitted with modern equipment, thus being able to provide over 50 types of medical services. The clinic has a daytime patient facility and an around-the-clock health post. The centre will be open not only for the refinery employees, but also for the residents of Krasnoarmeysky district of Volgograd.

Information about company
LUKOIL is one of the largest oil & gas vertical integrated companies in the world accounting for over 2% of crude production and circa 1% of proved hydrocarbon reserves globally. LUKOIL enjoys a full production cycle to control the entire value chain from upstream to downstream. LUKOIL employs over 110 thousand people who join their efforts and talents to secure the Company's market leadership.
  • Press release in PDF
Contact information

Press Centre PJSC "LUKOIL"

media@lukoil.com

+7 (495) 627-16-77

Attachments

Disclaimer

OAO Lukoil published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 11:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
