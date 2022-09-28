LUKOIL : EDUCATION CLUSTER OPENS AT GUBKIN UNIVERSITY

Wednesday, September 28, 2022

<_a103a_updated style="display: none"> { 9/28/2022 5:27:44 PM }

LUKOIL created a united education cluster at Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas (National Research University).

The cluster includes a Field Development Management Centre, an Academic Research Ground for oil and gas field equipment, three lecture halls named after Valery Grayfer, Vladimir Filanovsky, and Yury Korchagin, as well as curriculum offices for faculty members and students.

​To train fuel and energy specialists with sought-after professions the university has three successful specialized departments created at the premises of LUKOIL Group organizations (a department of innovation management, a department of modelling of physical and technological field development process, and a department of renewable energy sources).

Press release in PDF

Contact information Press Centre PJSC "LUKOIL" media@lukoil.com +7 (495) 627-16-77 http://www.lukoil.com https://www.facebook.com/Lukoil.en http://twitter.com/lukoilengl

You may be interested