    LKOH   RU0009024277

LUKOIL

(LKOH)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
3911.00 RUB   -1.14%
10:36aLukoil : Education cluster opens at gubkin university
PU
09/22Lukoil : Invests into volgograd chp plant 2 modernization
PU
09/22Lukoil names new head for Italian refinery amid sale talks
RE
LUKOIL : EDUCATION CLUSTER OPENS AT GUBKIN UNIVERSITY

09/28/2022 | 10:36am EDT
LUKOIL'S EDUCATION CLUSTER OPENS AT GUBKIN UNIVERSITY

Wednesday, September 28, 2022

<_a103a_updated style="display: none"> { 9/28/2022 5:27:44 PM }

LUKOIL created a united education cluster at Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas (National Research University).

The cluster includes a Field Development Management Centre, an Academic Research Ground for oil and gas field equipment, three lecture halls named after Valery Grayfer, Vladimir Filanovsky, and Yury Korchagin, as well as curriculum offices for faculty members and students.

​To train fuel and energy specialists with sought-after professions the university has three successful specialized departments created at the premises of LUKOIL Group organizations (a department of innovation management, a department of modelling of physical and technological field development process, and a department of renewable energy sources).

Contact information

Press Centre PJSC "LUKOIL"

media@lukoil.com

+7 (495) 627-16-77

Disclaimer

OAO Lukoil published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 14:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 268 B - -
Net income 2021 773 B - -
Net Debt 2021 80 468 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 0,08x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 534 B 42 772 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,67x
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 101 374
Free-Float 43,5%
Managers and Directors
Vadim Nikolayevich Vorobyov Chairman-Management Board
Pavel Lukoil Zhdanov Vice President-Finance
Roger Llewelyn Munnings Independent Director
Lyubov Nikolayevna Khoba Director
Victor Vladimirovich Blazheev Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUKOIL-40.47%42 772
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY5.85%2 013 998
SHELL PLC38.33%173 064
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-5.76%123 859
TOTALENERGIES SE7.20%116 203
EQUINOR ASA49.55%104 062