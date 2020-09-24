LUKOIL : PRESENTS DIGITALIZATION PROJECT AT TYUMEN OIL AND GAS FORUM

Wednesday, September 23, 2020

LUKOIL shared its successful experience in integration of digital technologies into hydrocarbons production with Russian experts and business community at the 11th Tyumen Oil and Gas Forum. The company's production digitalization project offers integrated field models that allow optimization of oil and gas assets management.

These digital models contribute to the efficient production of hydrocarbons at fields of the Bolshekhetskaya depression (Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District) and at the Yuzhno-Yagunskoye field (Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District - Yugra), where Integrated Operations Center has been established. Similar centers are being set up for Povkhneftegaz and Pokachevneftegaz production clusters in Western Siberia. So far the biggest model in Russia, the Yuzhno-Yagunskoye field integrated model, recognized as the best IT project of the country's oil and gas industry, ranks among the top three models in terms of the quantity of elements (fourteen thousand approximately).

Development of digitalization was the core of the discussion at the forum's plenary session 'The Future Today: The Industry's New Horizons', held under the auspices of the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Natural Resources of the Russian Federation. LUKOIL also shared its insight into the implementation of environmental protection plans, federal imports phase-out and power efficiency programs, and innovative technologies for the development of low permeability reservoirs and hard to recover reserves. ​

A hybrid event for the first time, this year's Tyumen Oil and Gas Forum provides the advantages of both real and online meetings for over five thousand participants.​

Press release in PDF

