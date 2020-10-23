Log in
LUKOIL

LUKOIL

(LKOH)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS - 10/22
4299 RUB   +2.26%
10:35aLUKOIL : Press service statement
PU
10/22LUKOIL : Press service statement
PU
10/21LUKOIL : And nizhny novgorod region sign a supplementary cooperation agreement
AQ
LUKOIL : PRESS SERVICE STATEMENT

10/23/2020 | 10:35am EDT
PRESS SERVICE STATEMENT

Friday, October 23, 2020

Administration of the Nenets Autonomous District issued a decree revoking the state of emergency in the Zapolyarny municipality, which had been declared because of the oil-containing fluids leak from a non-functioning pipeline at the Kharyaginskoye field.

Final clean-up works are underway at the containment lines on the Kolva River. Response teams finish gathering sorbent agents. There are no traces of oil products on the water surface and coastline. Testing for the lack of the lingering contaminations on the coastline is in progress.

LUKOIL has begun land remediation at the leakage site. Environmental setting at the incident scene is under constant monitoring.

Contact information

Press Centre PJSC 'LUKOIL'

media@lukoil.com

+7 (495) 627-16-77

Disclaimer

OAO Lukoil published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 14:34:07 UTC

