LUKOIL : PRESS SERVICE STATEMENT

Friday, October 23, 2020

Administration of the Nenets Autonomous District issued a decree revoking the state of emergency in the Zapolyarny municipality, which had been declared because of the oil-containing fluids leak from a non-functioning pipeline at the Kharyaginskoye field.

Final clean-up works are underway at the containment lines on the Kolva River. Response teams finish gathering sorbent agents. There are no traces of oil products on the water surface and coastline. Testing for the lack of the lingering contaminations on the coastline is in progress.

LUKOIL has begun land remediation at the leakage site. Environmental setting at the incident scene is under constant monitoring.

