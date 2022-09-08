Log in
LUKOIL : SCULPTURAL COMPOSITION IN HONOUR OF EMINENT OIL WORKERS UNVEILED IN KOGALYM

09/08/2022
SCULPTURAL COMPOSITION IN HONOUR OF EMINENT OIL WORKERS UNVEILED IN KOGALYM

Thursday, September 8, 2022

<_a103a_updated style="display: none"> { 9/8/2022 1:20:47 PM }

Unveiling of sculptural compositions in honour of Viktor Chernomyrdin, Alexander Usoltsev and Vladimir Filanovsky, eminent personalities who contributed to the development and formation of the national oil and gas industry, took place in Kogalym, Yugra region.

Viktor Chernomyrdin is a former Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Honorary Worker of Gas Industry, Honorary Worker of the Ministry of Construction of Oil and Gas Industries of the USSR, Veteran of Labour of Gas Industry. He greatly contributed to organizing the country's fuel and energy complex operation: he was Minister of the USSR Gas Industry from 1985 to 1989. Viktor Chernomyrdin is a full Cavalier of the Order for Merit to the Fatherland.

Alexander Usoltsev is a legendary driller and an Honorary oil worker. From 1980 to 2003, he served as General Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of OJSC Surgutneftegaz. His name is inscribed in the Book of Honour and Memory of the Surgut Region and the Book of Honour of the city of Surgut.

Vladimir Filanovsky worked his way up from assistant foreman to the First Deputy Minister of the USSR Oil and Gas Industry (1985-1989). He led the development and implementation of highly effective integrated technical and economic solutions that ensured accelerated development of oil production in the Tyumen Region. One of LUKOIL's fields the Caspian Sea is named after Vladimir Filanovsky.

Sculptural compositions are installed in the Valery Grayfer square, which was grandly opened in 2021. The park's landmarks include a monument to Valery Grayfer himself, an honoured oil worker and scientist, and portrait sculptures of Stepan Povkh, one of discoverers of the largest West Siberian fields, and Vitaly Schmidt, head of Kogalymneftegaz company.

Information about company
LUKOIL is one of the largest oil & gas vertical integrated companies in the world accounting for over 2% of crude production and circa 1% of proved hydrocarbon reserves globally. LUKOIL enjoys a full production cycle to control the entire value chain from upstream to downstream. LUKOIL employs over 110 thousand people who join their efforts and talents to secure the Company's market leadership.
Contact information

Press Centre PJSC "LUKOIL"

media@lukoil.com

+7 (495) 627-16-77

Disclaimer

OAO Lukoil published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 10:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
