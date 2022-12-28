LUKOIL : SOLAR POWER PLANT INSTALLED AT LUKOIL HEADQUARTERS

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

PJSC LUKOIL keeps developing its sustainability activities. A green power generation facility was set up at the viewpoint of the Company's Moscow headquarters. It is an on-grid 41 MW solar power plant (SPP).

The SPP occupies an area of over 280 square metres and includes 156 Russia-made photovoltaic modules that are set to make up a red-and-white LUKOIL logo. Thanks to this design, the project is one-of-a-kind not only in Russia, but also in the world.

The power generated by the SPP is transmitted to the internal electrical grid. Power output is expected to reach peak levels from April through September. Besides lowering the cost of building upkeep, the SPP will prevent greenhouse gas emission of 12 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per year.

Information LUKOIL's asset portfolio includes green power generation facilities with total installed capacity of 416 MW, including 291 MW of hydropower generation, 84 MW of wind power generation and 41 MW of solar power generation. Use of renewable energy sources prevents emission of over 500 thousand tonnes of CO2 equivalent per year.

