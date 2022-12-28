Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. LUKOIL
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LKOH   RU0009024277

LUKOIL

(LKOH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
3911.00 RUB   -1.14%
01:32pLukoil : Solar power plant installed at lukoil headquarters
PU
06:43aLukoil : Plane named after valery grayfer
PU
12/27Russia will have to slow oil output at higher-taxed mature fields -analysts
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LUKOIL : SOLAR POWER PLANT INSTALLED AT LUKOIL HEADQUARTERS

12/28/2022 | 01:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SOLAR POWER PLANT INSTALLED AT LUKOIL HEADQUARTERS

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

<_a103a_updated style="display: none"> { 12/28/2022 3:54:47 PM }

PJSC LUKOIL keeps developing its sustainability activities. A green power generation facility was set up at the viewpoint of the Company's Moscow headquarters. It is an on-grid 41 MW solar power plant (SPP).

The SPP occupies an area of over 280 square metres and includes 156 Russia-made photovoltaic modules that are set to make up a red-and-white LUKOIL logo. Thanks to this design, the project is one-of-a-kind not only in Russia, but also in the world.

The power generated by the SPP is transmitted to the internal electrical grid. Power output is expected to reach peak levels from April through September. Besides lowering the cost of building upkeep, the SPP will prevent greenhouse gas emission of 12 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per year.

Information
LUKOIL's asset portfolio includes green power generation facilities with total installed capacity of 416 MW, including 291 MW of hydropower generation, 84 MW of wind power generation and 41 MW of solar power generation. Use of renewable energy sources prevents emission of over 500 thousand tonnes of CO2 equivalent per year.
  • Press release in PDF
Contact information

Press Centre PJSC "LUKOIL"

media@lukoil.com

+7 (495) 627-16-77

You may be interested
  • Add to favorites

Attachments

Disclaimer

OAO Lukoil published this content on 28 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2022 18:26:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LUKOIL
01:32pLukoil : Solar power plant installed at lukoil headquarters
PU
06:43aLukoil : Plane named after valery grayfer
PU
12/27Russia will have to slow oil output at higher-taxed mature fields -analysts
RE
12/23Lukoil : Launches high-accuracy lubricant selection service
PU
12/22Lukoil : Constructs medical centre in volgograd region
PU
12/22Lukoil : Completes reconstruction of several units at its volgograd refinery
PU
12/20Rouble extends slide as fears over oil and gas sanctions bite
RE
12/20Rouble extends slide as fears over oil and gas sanctions bite
RE
12/09Lukoil Close to Selling Italian Refinery to US-based Crossbridge for EUR1.5 Billion
MT
12/08Exclusive-Lukoil, U.S. private equity nearing deal on Sicilian refinery - sources
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LUKOIL
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 268 B - -
Net income 2021 773 B - -
Net Debt 2021 80 468 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 0,08x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 534 B 34 956 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,67x
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 101 374
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart LUKOIL
Duration : Period :
LUKOIL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vadim Nikolayevich Vorobyov Chairman-Management Board
Pavel Lukoil Zhdanov Vice President-Finance
Roger Llewelyn Munnings Independent Director
Lyubov Nikolayevna Khoba Director
Victor Vladimirovich Blazheev Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUKOIL-40.47%35 805
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-1.68%1 872 012
SHELL PLC45.92%199 467
TOTALENERGIES SE33.61%157 776
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED1.44%126 078
EQUINOR ASA54.94%118 024