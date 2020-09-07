Log in
LUKOIL : TO SUPPORT SOCIAL PROJECTS IN THE REPUBLIC OF KOMI

09/07/2020 | 11:35am EDT
LUKOIL TO SUPPORT SOCIAL PROJECTS IN THE REPUBLIC OF KOMI

Monday, September 7, 2020

Today in Usinsk, LUKOIL President Vagit Alekperov and the acting Head of the Republic of Komi Vladimir Uyba discussed the prospects for cooperation in the area of social and economic development of the region. Vladimir Uyba thanked Vagit Alekperov for LUKOIL's active involvement in the fight against COVID-19 in the Komi Republic. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, LUKOIL has been continuously supporting healthcare institutions in the region.

Vagit Alekperov and Vladimir Uyba presented Usinsk residents with keys to the flats in the new apartment block. This is the second residential building constructed in the city by LUKOIL as a part of the Cooperation Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Komi and PJSC 'LUKOIL'. Some flats will be allocated to the families of LUKOIL workers and young specialists.

Vagit Alekperov and Vladimir Uyba also examined the new park that was built in the main square of Usinsk. The park, whose creation was funded by the Company, houses a Flame stele and a children's playground. Vagit Alekperov and Vladimir Uyba also bestowed awards upon the employees of LUKOIL's enterprises in the region.

The Company will continue to contribute to the public infrastructure development programs, as well as to carry out charity projects and events in Komi. For example, thanks to LUKOIL's support, a sports complex will have been constructed in Yarega settlement by the end of 2020. A project to finish the construction of day-care centers in the remote villages of Mutny Materik and Shcheljabozh is underway as well.

Rural outpatient clinics have also been built there. These are one-storey modular buildings that have rooms for round-the-clock care and day-stay facilities. The clinics are outfitted with the up-to-date medical equipment.

  Press release in PDF
Contact information

Press Centre PJSC 'LUKOIL'

media@lukoil.com

+7 (495) 627-16-77

Disclaimer

OAO Lukoil published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 15:34:02 UTC
