LUKOIL : “NATURE TRANSFORMED” AT THE CULTURE AND EXHIBITION CENTRE OF THE RUSSIAN MUSEUM IN KOGALYM

Thursday, September 8, 2022

The Nature Transformed exhibition opened in Kogalym, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District - Yugra, at the Culture and Exhibition Centre of the Russian Museum with the support of PJSC LUKOIL.

The exhibition features 36 paintings by famous Russian landscape artists of the mid-19th - early 21st centuries. They include paintings by Ivan Aivazovsky, Arkhip Kuindzhi, Alexei Savrasov, Alexei Bogolyubov and others.

The exhibition includes several thematic blocks, depicting the surrounding world in all its diversity: day, night, sunset, sunrise, storm, rainbow after rain.

Nature Transformed is the fourth exhibition composed from the collections of the State Russian Museum.

