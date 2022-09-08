Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. LUKOIL
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LKOH   RU0009024277

LUKOIL

(LKOH)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
3911.00 RUB   -1.14%
06:30aLUKOIL : Sculptural composition in honour of eminent oil workers unveiled in kogalym
PU
06:10aLUKOIL : “NATURE TRANSFORMED” AT THE CULTURE AND EXHIBITION CENTRE OF THE RUSSIAN MUSEUM IN KOGALYM
PU
05:40aLUKOIL : Branch of perm polytech to open in kogalym in 2023
PU
LUKOIL : “NATURE TRANSFORMED” AT THE CULTURE AND EXHIBITION CENTRE OF THE RUSSIAN MUSEUM IN KOGALYM

09/08/2022 | 06:10am EDT
"NATURE TRANSFORMED" AT THE CULTURE AND EXHIBITION CENTRE OF THE RUSSIAN MUSEUM IN KOGALYM

Thursday, September 8, 2022

<_a103a_updated style="display: none"> { 9/8/2022 1:06:18 PM }

The Nature Transformed exhibition opened in Kogalym, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District - Yugra, at the Culture and Exhibition Centre of the Russian Museum with the support of PJSC LUKOIL.

The exhibition features 36 paintings by famous Russian landscape artists of the mid-19th - early 21st centuries. They include paintings by Ivan Aivazovsky, Arkhip Kuindzhi, Alexei Savrasov, Alexei Bogolyubov and others.

The exhibition includes several thematic blocks, depicting the surrounding world in all its diversity: day, night, sunset, sunrise, storm, rainbow after rain.

Nature Transformed is the fourth exhibition composed from the collections of the State Russian Museum.

Information about company
LUKOIL is one of the largest oil & gas vertical integrated companies in the world accounting for over 2% of crude production and circa 1% of proved hydrocarbon reserves globally. LUKOIL enjoys a full production cycle to control the entire value chain from upstream to downstream. LUKOIL employs over 110 thousand people who join their efforts and talents to secure the Company's market leadership.
Contact information

Press Centre PJSC "LUKOIL"

media@lukoil.com

+7 (495) 627-16-77

Disclaimer

OAO Lukoil published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 10:09:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
