LUKOIL : AND YUGRA REGION CONCLUDE ADDITIONAL COOPERATION AGREEMENT

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

President of LUKOIL Vagit Alekperov and Governor of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District - Yugra Natalya Komarova signed an additional social and economic cooperation agreement today in Kogalym (Yugra, Russia).

The document provides for continuing construction of an education centre (a branch of Perm National Research Polytechnic University) in the city of Kogalym; its opening will promote training of oil and gas engineers. Construction of a sports complex, which will be able to accommodate up to two thousand visitors a day, will go on in the town of Pokachi. A number of other infrastructure projects are also set for implementation.

In 2020, LUKOIL supported reconstruction of a hockey rink and the Neftyanik culture centre in the town of Langepas, construction of the Urai Arena covered ice rink in the town of Urai, renovation of a museum park devoted to traditional architecture of the Khanty people in the village of Russkinskaya, and reconstruction of the Olimp sports complex in Kogalym. LUKOIL also helped to carry out complete overhauls of education, culture and sports institutions and rendered its assistance to medical facilities in Yugra towns and settlements.

With the company's assistance, Kogalym also acquired a number of new public amenities over the last few years, such as the Galaktika sports and culture centre, the Church of the Holy Martyr Tatiana, the first local branch of the State Academic Maly Theatre outside Moscow, and an arts centre of the Russian Museum.

During their visit to Kogalym, Natalya Komarova and Vagit Alekperov held a meeting devoted to implementation of social projects in the city and inspected construction sites of Ibis Style Kogalym hotel, tennis center and a future park in Sibirskaya Street.

