Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Lukoil
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LKOH   RU0009024277

LUKOIL

(LKOH)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS - 06/15
6492 RUB   -0.38%
03:50aLUKOIL  : And yugra region conclude additional cooperation agreement
PU
06/15FTSE 100 Closes Higher Boosted by Strenghtened US Economy
DJ
06/15FTSE Rises, Bellway's Share Price Looks Well Supported
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LUKOIL : AND YUGRA REGION CONCLUDE ADDITIONAL COOPERATION AGREEMENT

06/16/2021 | 03:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
LUKOIL AND YUGRA REGION CONCLUDE ADDITIONAL COOPERATION AGREEMENT

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

President of LUKOIL Vagit Alekperov and Governor of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District - Yugra Natalya Komarova signed an additional social and economic cooperation agreement today in Kogalym (Yugra, Russia).

The document provides for continuing construction of an education centre (a branch of Perm National Research Polytechnic University) in the city of Kogalym; its opening will promote training of oil and gas engineers. Construction of a sports complex, which will be able to accommodate up to two thousand visitors a day, will go on in the town of Pokachi. A number of other infrastructure projects are also set for implementation.

In 2020, LUKOIL supported reconstruction of a hockey rink and the Neftyanik culture centre in the town of Langepas, construction of the Urai Arena covered ice rink in the town of Urai, renovation of a museum park devoted to traditional architecture of the Khanty people in the village of Russkinskaya, and reconstruction of the Olimp sports complex in Kogalym. LUKOIL also helped to carry out complete overhauls of education, culture and sports institutions and rendered its assistance to medical facilities in Yugra towns and settlements.

With the company's assistance, Kogalym also acquired a number of new public amenities over the last few years, such as the Galaktika sports and culture centre, the Church of the Holy Martyr Tatiana, the first local branch of the State Academic Maly Theatre outside Moscow, and an arts centre of the Russian Museum.

During their visit to Kogalym, Natalya Komarova and Vagit Alekperov held a meeting devoted to implementation of social projects in the city and inspected construction sites of Ibis Style Kogalym hotel, tennis center and a future park in Sibirskaya Street.

  • Press release in PDF
Contact information

Press Centre PJSC 'LUKOIL'

media@lukoil.com

+7 (495) 627-16-77

You may be interested
  • Add to favorites

Disclaimer

OAO Lukoil published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 07:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LUKOIL
03:50aLUKOIL  : And yugra region conclude additional cooperation agreement
PU
06/15FTSE 100 Closes Higher Boosted by Strenghtened US Economy
DJ
06/15FTSE Rises, Bellway's Share Price Looks Well Supported
DJ
06/15LUKOIL  : Press service statement
PU
06/15LUKOIL  : President of lukoil and president of kazakhstan discuss cooperation pr..
PU
06/15Eni Signs Agreement To Merge Two Concessions In Egypt
MT
06/15Eni Agrees to Merger of Meleiha and Meleiha Deep Concessions in Egypt
DJ
06/08LUKOIL  : Supports social projects in komi republic
PU
06/07LUKOIL  : Signs contract to acquire share in al-farabi offshore project in kazak..
AQ
06/04PJSC LUKOIL  : Lukoil to Buy Stake In Al-Farabi Project In Kazakhstan From KazMu..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 107 B - -
Net income 2021 7 747 M - -
Net Debt 2021 26,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,33x
Yield 2021 7,63%
Capitalization 58 677 M 58 605 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 101 374
Free-Float 55,0%
Chart LUKOIL
Duration : Period :
Lukoil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUKOIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 96,59 $
Last Close Price 89,93 $
Spread / Highest target 22,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vagit Yusufovich Alekperov President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pavel Lukoil Zhdanov Vice President-Finance
Ravil Ulfatovich Maganov Chairman
Roger Llewelyn Munnings Independent Director
Lyubov Nikolayevna Khoba Director, Chief Accountant & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUKOIL25.62%58 605
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.86%1 881 363
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC18.91%157 353
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED47.92%141 049
TOTALENERGIES SE15.91%130 367
GAZPROM28.26%91 632