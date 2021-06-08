LUKOIL : SUPPORTS SOCIAL PROJECTS IN KOMI REPUBLIC

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

President of LUKOIL Vagit Alekperov and Head of the Republic of Komi Vladimir Uyba met today in the city of Ukhta and discussed main areas of social and economic cooperation, as well as environmental issues. Over the last 22 years, the Company donated over eight billion roubles into development of these domains. LUKOIL helped to repair and construct around 150 education, culture, sports and public health facilities, to acquire and install over 40 playgrounds for children, to carry out hundreds of environmental activities.

In 2021, LUKOIL will invest over 500 million roubles into social and economic development of the region. Significant means will be allocated to expand an outpatient clinic, to build and outfit a childcare centre. Settlements of the region will benefit from a number of projects: a water treatment and supply system will be created, a boarding school will be reconstructed, and a former orphanage will be repurposed as an arts school. The ongoing social partnership also suggests continuous construction of apartment blocks, as well as organizing various charity events and projects.

During their trip, Vagit Alekperov and Vladimir Uyba took part in the opening ceremony of a Shakhtyor sports and health centre in Yarega. It was built under the cooperation agreement between LUKOIL and regional government. The centre's area is over four thousand square metres, which is enough to host about 100 people at any given moment. It features a swimming pool, fighting halls, a gym, rooms for coaches, changing rooms, a cloakroom, and a lunch counter. The surrounding grounds also underwent landscaping. The centre is located near the park with the Flame stele, which had been created with LUKOIL's financial support, and the Neftegrad playground. ​

Vagit Alekperov and Vladimir Uyba also visited new residential buildings constructed in Yarega under the aforementioned agreement. This allowed 48 families to improve their housing.

Press release in PDF

Contact information Press Centre PJSC 'LUKOIL' media@lukoil.com +7 (495) 627-16-77 http://www.lukoil.com https://www.facebook.com/Lukoil.en http://twitter.com/lukoilengl

You may be interested