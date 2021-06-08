Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Lukoil
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LKOH   RU0009024277

LUKOIL

(LKOH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LUKOIL : SUPPORTS SOCIAL PROJECTS IN KOMI REPUBLIC

06/08/2021 | 05:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
LUKOIL SUPPORTS SOCIAL PROJECTS IN KOMI REPUBLIC

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

President of LUKOIL Vagit Alekperov and Head of the Republic of Komi Vladimir Uyba met today in the city of Ukhta and discussed main areas of social and economic cooperation, as well as environmental issues. Over the last 22 years, the Company donated over eight billion roubles into development of these domains. LUKOIL helped to repair and construct around 150 education, culture, sports and public health facilities, to acquire and install over 40 playgrounds for children, to carry out hundreds of environmental activities.

In 2021, LUKOIL will invest over 500 million roubles into social and economic development of the region. Significant means will be allocated to expand an outpatient clinic, to build and outfit a childcare centre. Settlements of the region will benefit from a number of projects: a water treatment and supply system will be created, a boarding school will be reconstructed, and a former orphanage will be repurposed as an arts school. The ongoing social partnership also suggests continuous construction of apartment blocks, as well as organizing various charity events and projects.

During their trip, Vagit Alekperov and Vladimir Uyba took part in the opening ceremony of a Shakhtyor sports and health centre in Yarega. It was built under the cooperation agreement between LUKOIL and regional government. The centre's area is over four thousand square metres, which is enough to host about 100 people at any given moment. It features a swimming pool, fighting halls, a gym, rooms for coaches, changing rooms, a cloakroom, and a lunch counter. The surrounding grounds also underwent landscaping. The centre is located near the park with the Flame stele, which had been created with LUKOIL's financial support, and the Neftegrad playground. ​

Vagit Alekperov and Vladimir Uyba also visited new residential buildings constructed in Yarega under the aforementioned agreement. This allowed 48 families to improve their housing.

  • Press release in PDF
Contact information

Press Centre PJSC 'LUKOIL'

media@lukoil.com

+7 (495) 627-16-77

You may be interested
  • Add to favorites

Disclaimer

OAO Lukoil published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 09:34:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LUKOIL
05:35aLUKOIL  : Supports social projects in komi republic
PU
06/07LUKOIL  : Signs contract to acquire share in al-farabi offshore project in kazak..
AQ
06/04PJSC LUKOIL  : Lukoil to Buy Stake In Al-Farabi Project In Kazakhstan From KazMu..
MT
06/04LUKOIL  : Signs contract to acquire share in al-farabi offshore project in kazak..
PU
06/04LUKOIL  : Signs Contract On Al-Farabi Project
PU
06/04LUKOIL  : To support road construction in tula region
PU
06/04LUKOIL  : To support creation of kogalym branch of state russian museum
PU
06/04LUKOIL  : To further cooperation with nenets region
PU
06/03LUKOIL  : Vagit alekperov and alexey miller discuss joint project in nenets regi..
AQ
06/03LUKOIL  : And rostec draw up cooperation plan
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 107 B - -
Net income 2021 7 747 M - -
Net Debt 2021 26,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,36x
Yield 2021 8,53%
Capitalization 58 913 M 58 871 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 101 374
Free-Float 55,0%
Chart LUKOIL
Duration : Period :
Lukoil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUKOIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 96,64 $
Last Close Price 90,29 $
Spread / Highest target 21,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vagit Yusufovich Alekperov President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pavel Lukoil Zhdanov Vice President-Finance
Ravil Ulfatovich Maganov Chairman
Roger Llewelyn Munnings Independent Director
Lyubov Nikolayevna Khoba Director, Chief Accountant & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUKOIL27.23%58 871
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.29%1 886 793
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC11.88%150 845
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED40.00%127 945
TOTALENERGIES SE11.87%126 956
GAZPROM29.49%88 804