LUKOIL

LUKOIL

(LKOH)
  Report
Summary 


Lukoil 4Q Production Rises 9.5%

02/08/2021 | 04:27am EST
By Jaime Llinares Taboada

Lukoil PJSC on Monday reported that its hydrocarbon production increased in the fourth quarter of the year by 9.5% compared with the third quarter.

The Russian oil company achieved average daily production of 2.06 million barrels of oil equivalent in October-December, up from 1.88 million barrels in July-September. These figures exclude the West Qurna-2 project.

Lukoil said growth was driven by the OPEC+ agreement and a recovery in Uzbekistan output.

However, full-year production fell 12% from 2019 as the coronavirus pandemic hurt demand for oil and gas.

Shares in Moscow at 0850 GMT were up 0.6% at RUB5,750.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-21 0426ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.37% 60.06 Delayed Quote.14.24%
LUKOIL 0.63% 5700 End-of-day quote.10.29%
WTI 0.26% 57.46 Delayed Quote.17.30%
