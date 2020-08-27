Log in
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS - 08/26

LUKOIL

(LKOH)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS - 08/26
5280.5 RUB   +1.16%
07:33aLukoil Swung to Net Loss in 1st Half
DJ
07:32aLukoil reports second-quarter net loss of 18.7 billion roubles
RE
07:03aLUKOIL : Announces ifrs financial results for the second quarter and six months of 2020
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lukoil Swung to Net Loss in 1st Half

08/27/2020 | 07:33am EDT

By Anthony O. Goriainoff

Lukoil PJSC said Thursday that it swung to a net loss for the first half of 2020 as prices for oil and refined products, as well as production volumes, declined due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Russian oil-and-gas company said that for the six months ended June 30, net loss was 64.68 billion rubles ($854.9 million) compared with a net profit of RUB330.5 billion for the first half of 2019.

Sales in the first half of the year fell 33% to RUB2.65 billion, Lukoil said. Sales dynamics in the period were hurt by lower hydrocarbon prices, hydrocarbon production volumes, trading volumes of oil and refined products, as well as lower refined products' sales volumes through filling stations, the company said. These were partially offset by a devaluation in the ruble against the dollar, it said.

Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.50% 45.41 Delayed Quote.-30.29%
LUKOIL 1.16% 5280.5 End-of-day quote.-14.40%
PJSC LUKOIL -0.98% 69 Delayed Quote.-29.74%
WTI -0.67% 43.046 Delayed Quote.-29.32%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 72 879 M - -
Net income 2020 3 107 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 456 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
Yield 2020 6,32%
Capitalization 45 722 M 45 654 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 101 374
Free-Float 55,0%
Chart LUKOIL
Duration : Period :
LUKOIL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUKOIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 87,94 $
Last Close Price 70,07 $
Spread / Highest target 69,0%
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vagit Yusufovich Alekperov President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ravil Ulfatovich Maganov Chairman
Pavel Lukoil Zhdanov Vice President-Finance
Lyubov Nikolayevna Khoba Director, Chief Accountant & Vice President
Victor Vladimirovich Blazheev Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUKOIL-14.40%45 654
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.99%1 860 094
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-51.45%113 655
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-30.69%111 548
TOTAL SE-32.19%103 660
GAZPROM-26.72%58 862
