Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  LUKOIL    LKOH   RU0009024277

LUKOIL

(LKOH)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS - 03/09
6306.5 RUB   +1.76%
05:33aLUKOIL  : 2020 Net Profit Falls on Revenue Drop
DJ
05:11aLUKOIL  : Releases financial results under ifrs for 2020
PU
03/09ROSTELECOM PJSC  : Rostelecom financial and -2-
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lukoil : 2020 Net Profit Falls on Revenue Drop

03/10/2021 | 05:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Joe Hoppe

Lukoil PJSC said Wednesday that net profit for 2020 fell sharply due to weaker oil demand and prices in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Net profit for last year was 15.2 billion Russian rubles ($205.4 billion) compared with RUB640.18 billion in 2019, the Russian oil giant said.

Revenue for 2020 fell to RUB5.639 trillion from RUB7.841 trillion in the prior year, Lukoil said. It said the fall was on the back of lower hydrocarbon prices and production volumes, and lower production, trading volumes and retail sales of refined products.

For the fourth quarter, net profit dropped 42% on the previous quarter to RUB29.4 billion as revenue rose 5% on quarter to RUB1.530 trillion, the company said. It attributed the revenue growth to higher hydrocarbon prices and production, as well as ruble devaluation.

The company said the negative effect of the pandemic on its performance, weakening global hydrocarbon demand and prices, has persisted into the first quarter of 2021.

Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-21 0532ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LUKOIL 1.76% 6306.5 End-of-day quote.22.03%
WTI 0.43% 64.082 Delayed Quote.34.62%
All news about LUKOIL
05:33aLUKOIL  : 2020 Net Profit Falls on Revenue Drop
DJ
05:11aLUKOIL  : Releases financial results under ifrs for 2020
PU
03/09ROSTELECOM PJSC  : Rostelecom financial and -2-
DJ
03/08LUKOIL  : Board of directors determines the list of candidates to the board of d..
AQ
03/05LUKOIL  : Board of directors determines the list of candidates to the board of d..
PU
03/03LUKOIL  : Press service statement
AQ
03/03LUKOIL  : Government delegations of russia and iraq meet in the oil pavilion at ..
PU
03/02LUKOIL  : Press service statement
PU
02/22LUKOIL  : West Qurna 2 Gas Treatment Power Generation and Distribution Project
AQ
02/18LUKOIL  : To save water resources in komi republic
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 76 291 M - -
Net income 2020 915 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 346 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 81,9x
Yield 2020 5,11%
Capitalization 55 507 M 55 623 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 101 374
Free-Float 55,0%
Chart LUKOIL
Duration : Period :
LUKOIL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUKOIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 88,60 $
Last Close Price 85,07 $
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vagit Yusufovich Alekperov President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pavel Lukoil Zhdanov Vice President-Finance
Ravil Ulfatovich Maganov Chairman
Roger Llewelyn Munnings Independent Director
Lyubov Nikolayevna Khoba Director, Chief Accountant & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUKOIL22.03%55 623
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY2.29%1 907 401
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC25.21%165 039
TOTAL SE15.20%126 916
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED23.75%119 296
GAZPROM9.23%74 251
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ