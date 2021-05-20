Lukoil : PRESIDENT OF LUKOIL VISITS KAZAKHSTAN

Thursday, May 20, 2021

​​Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin ​held a meeting with President of LUKOIL Vagit Alekperov, who arrived in Nur-Sultan on a working visit. The parties discussed current operations and future prospects for LUKOIL projects in Kazakhstan.​

Vagit Alekperov also met Kazakhstan Minister of Energy Nurlan Nogayev, Chairman of the Management Board of the Samruk-Kazyn Sovereign Wealth Fund Almasadam Satkaliyev, and Chief Executive Officer of KazMunayGas National Company Alik Aidarbayev. Vagit Alekperov spoke of the ongoing projects where LUKOIL is involved. He paid particular attention to the project of geological study of subsurface resources in the Kazakhstan sector of the Caspian Sea (Zhenis project), which LUKOIL conducts in a joint venture with KazMunayGas.

Information LUKOIL has been operating in Kazakhstan since 1995. The Company participates in the development of the Tengiz and Karachaganak fields, in the geological study of the Zhenis block, and in joint ventures for development of the Khvalynskoye and Tsentralnoye fields in the Caspian Sea. It is also a member of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium. LUKOIL and KazMunayGas are in negotiations about joint participation in the offshore Al-Farabi project.



In 2019, LUKOIL opened a lubricants plant in the Almaty region of Kazakhstan. Marketing outlets of the facility spread all over Central Asia.



Press release in PDF

Contact information Press Centre PJSC 'LUKOIL' media@lukoil.com +7 (495) 627-16-77 http://www.lukoil.com https://www.facebook.com/Lukoil.en http://twitter.com/lukoilengl

You may be interested