Lukoil : Result of BoD Meeting

07/15/2021 | 10:15am EDT
LUKOIL BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES MEMBERS OF THE COMPANY MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

The Board of Directors of PJSC LUKOIL held its meeting in Moscow today where the following quantitative and personal composition of the Management Committee was approved:

Vagit Alekperov

President of PJSC LUKOIL

Vyacheslav Verkhov

Chief Accountant

Vadim Vorobyev

First Executive Vice President

Pavel Zhdanov

Vice President for Finance

Ilya Mandrik

Vice President for Exploration and Development

Ivan Maslyaev

Vice President - General Counsel

Alexander Matytsyn

First Vice President

Anatoly Moskalenko

Vice President for Human Resources Management and Social Policy

Oleg Pashaev

Senior Vice President for Sales and Supplies

Denis Rogachev

Senior Vice President for Overseas Oil and Gas Production

Gennady Fedotov

Vice President for Economics and Planning

Evgeny Khavkin

Vice President - Chief of Staff of PJSC LUKOIL

Azat Shamsuarov

First Vice President

At the meeting the Board of Directors approved the principal terms and conditions of contracts with the members of the Management Committee, resolved to pay a one-off bonus to the President of PJSC LUKOIL and determined the amount of payment for the services of the Company's auditor (JSC KPMG) in regards to the audit of accounting (financial) statements of the Company for 2021.

The Board of Directors debriefed the Sustainability Report of the LUKOIL Group for 2020.

The issue on independence of the members of the Company's Board of Directors was also reviewed. In accordance with the Moscow Exchange Listing Rules and provisions of the Corporate Governance Code the following members of the Board of Directors were recognized as independent: Toby Gati, Roger Munnings, Boris Porfirev, Pavel Teplukhin, Sergey Shatalov and Wolfgang Schüssel .

The Work Plan of the Board of Directors of PJSC LUKOIL for 2021/2022 was also approved at the meeting.

Disclaimer

OAO Lukoil published this content on 15 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2021 14:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
