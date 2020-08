Lukoil said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, were at 137.2 billion roubles, excluding its West Qurna-2 project in Iraq, versus 324.4 billion roubles in the second quarter of last year.

Free cash flow was at 25.5 billion roubles against 162.4 billion roubles in the second quarter of last year.

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Katya Golubkova. Editing by Jane Merriman)