Lukoil unit to remove crude stored at idled Come-by-Chance refinery -sources

Jan 28 (Reuters) - The trading unit of Russia's Lukoil plans
to remove crude oil it has stored at the idled Come-by-Chance
refinery in Newfoundland, Canada, three sources familiar with
the matter said on Thursday.
The Canadian refinery has been idled since last year, a
casualty of coronavirus-induced demand destruction. Lukoil's
Litasco unit is its primary crude supplier, and currently is
storing between 2 and 3 million barrels of oil there that it
plans on re-exporting to sell elsewhere, the sources said.
Numerous North American refineries have had to shut as
coronavirus restrictions sapped fuel demand. The refinery,
operated by North Atlantic Refinery Limited (NARL) and New
York-based investment firm Silverpeak, has been closed since
March, and is actively searching for a new owner.
Lukoil was not immediately available for comment. NARL
declined to comment.
The crude supply deal NARL inked with Lukoil in 2016 is
still in place for now, according to the sources. Lukoil also
has an agreement to finance the products for sale at its retail
units.
Lukoil had been storing its crude oil for free at the
refinery while the market was in contango, where later-dated
prices are higher than current ones. Now, though, current prices
are higher, giving Lukoil the opportunity to sell the oil soon,
the sources said.
Some of the oil could be shipped out as early as February,
the sources said, adding that other options were also in
consideration.
Earlier this month, the Canadian province Newfoundland and
Labrador agreed to give NARL a total of C$16.6 million ($13.05
million) to keep the 135,000 barrel-per-day plant idled as the
owner seeks a new capital partner.
Come-by-Chance has been looking for a new owner after Irving
Oil backed away from a purchase and share agreement in
October.
