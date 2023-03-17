Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. LUKOIL
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LKOH   RU0009024277

LUKOIL

(LKOH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
3911.00 RUB   -1.14%
01:28pRussia's Lukoil and Italy's Eni win energy rights in offshore Congo project
RE
11:04aItaly poised to decide whether to block Lukoil refinery sale
RE
03:39aRussia's Lukoil In Talks for Pipeline Project in Congo
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russia's Lukoil and Italy's Eni win energy rights in offshore Congo project

03/17/2023 | 01:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOSCOW, March 17 (Reuters) - Russia's largest private oil company Lukoil said on Friday it had secured the rights to two of Congo's offshore energy blocks in a joint application with Italy's Eni, Russian news agencies reported.

Lukoil said Congo had accepted an application made with Eni for rights to the Marine 24 and Marine 31 blocks, with Lukoil's share in the project set to be around 43%, Interfax reported, citing a senior Lukoil official.

The Russian company said it was currently agreeing on the final commercial terms for the venture.

Lukoil said oil production at the wider Marine XII project could increase to 1.7 million tonnes per year, from 1 million, while gas output could jump from 1.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) to 5.5 bcm. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.91% 73.18 Delayed Quote.-13.59%
ENI S.P.A 0.00% 12.162 Delayed Quote.-8.46%
LUKOIL -1.14% 3911 End-of-day quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.93% 77.1841 Delayed Quote.5.71%
WTI -1.77% 67.222 Delayed Quote.-15.14%
All news about LUKOIL
01:28pRussia's Lukoil and Italy's Eni win energy rights in offshore Congo project
RE
11:04aItaly poised to decide whether to block Lukoil refinery sale
RE
03:39aRussia's Lukoil In Talks for Pipeline Project in Congo
MT
03/07Pjsc lukoil - further information to holders of the notes isin xs0919504562 due april 2..
AQ
03/06Lukoil : Receives approval of declaration of commerciality for eridu field reserves in ira..
PU
02/28Russia's Lukoil in Talks with Potential Indian Buyers of Stake in Ghana Oilfield
MT
02/27Russia's Lukoil Reportedly Looks to Sell Stake in Ghana's Pecan Field
CI
02/27Russia's Lukoil looks to sell stake in Ghana's Pecan field
RE
02/23Lukoil - additional information for holders of the notes isin xs0919504562 due april 24..
AQ
02/17Bulgarian Competition Regulator Imposes BGN68 Million Fine on Lukoil Unit
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LUKOIL
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 268 B - -
Net income 2021 773 B - -
Net Debt 2021 80 468 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 0,08x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 534 B 32 941 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,67x
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 101 374
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart LUKOIL
Duration : Period :
LUKOIL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vadim Nikolayevich Vorobyov Chairman-Management Board
Pavel Lukoil Zhdanov Vice President-Finance
Roger Llewelyn Munnings Independent Director
Lyubov Nikolayevna Khoba Director
Victor Vladimirovich Blazheev Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUKOIL0.00%32 941
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-3.58%1 812 187
SHELL PLC-5.03%185 090
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED17.37%139 917
TOTALENERGIES SE-9.10%139 055
EQUINOR ASA-18.05%84 325