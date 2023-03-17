Russia's Lukoil and Italy's Eni win energy rights in offshore Congo project

MOSCOW, March 17 (Reuters) - Russia's largest private
oil company Lukoil said on Friday it had secured the
rights to two of Congo's offshore energy blocks in a joint
application with Italy's Eni, Russian news agencies
reported.
Lukoil said Congo had accepted an application made with
Eni for rights to the Marine 24 and Marine 31 blocks, with
Lukoil's share in the project set to be around 43%, Interfax
reported, citing a senior Lukoil official.
The Russian company said it was currently agreeing on
the final commercial terms for the venture.
Lukoil said oil production at the wider Marine XII
project could increase to 1.7 million tonnes per year, from 1
million, while gas output could jump from 1.5 billion cubic
metres (bcm) to 5.5 bcm.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and
Diane Craft)