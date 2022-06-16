Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Serbia, Republic of
  Belgrade Stock Exchange
  LUKOIL SRBIJA AD
  News
  Summary
    LOIL   RSLOBPE26117

LUKOIL SRBIJA AD

(LOIL)
End-of-day quote Belgrade Stock Exchange  -  2021-05-06
3000.00 RSD   -.--%
10:03aLUKOIL SRBIJA : Reconstructed lukoil srbija "polom 1" gas station on corridor 10
05/25LUKOIL SRBIJA AD completed the acquisition of downstream assets of shell from Shell plc.
05/13MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 13, 2022
LUKOIL SRBIJA : RECONSTRUCTED LUKOIL SRBIJA "POLOM 1" GAS STATION ON CORRIDOR 10

06/16/2022 | 10:03am EDT
NEWS

JUNE 15, 2022

RECONSTRUCTED LUKOIL SRBIJA "POLOM 1" GAS STATION ON

CORRIDOR 10

"LUKOIL SRBIJA" AD company has reconstructed its "Polom 1" gas station on the newly built section of Corridor 10, in order to provide all users with a modern place to rest, refuel and purchase other goods and services along one of the most important pan-European transport corridors.

The reconstructed gas station in Vladiиin Han was ceremoniously opened by the General Director of LUKOIL SRBIJA, Denis Ryupin, in the presence of representatives of local government bodies.

By putting this modern facility into operation, General Director Denis Ryupin pointed out that the Company has invested in the reconstruction of the facility because it wants to provide consumers and passengers with the quality of its fuel and other products, as well as services on this important road. All modern European standards and environmental regulations have been respected. He pointed out that LUKOIL works, lives and wants to develop its business in this area in the future, expressing satisfaction that consumers will find comfort and reliable quality at this gas station, and employees will have excellent working conditions.

On the occasion of the opening of the reconstructed facility, LUKOIL SRBIJA organized a special promotion, within which the first 100 consumers, who purchase fuel or goods from the additional range of products, regardless of the amount, will receive a gift of their choice - cockpit spray or car air freshener.

Equipped in accordance with modern European standards, while respecting all environmental and safety requirements, this gas station offers consumers high quality fuels, including branded "ECTO" derivatives that have specific features that allow simultaneous safekeeping of engine elements, greater fuel efficiency and economy. In the store, consumers can purchase consumer goods: from food to car cosmetics and car parts, as well as LUKOIL motor oils of guaranteed quality in their original packaging. The new restaurant within the facility provides comfort and a quality offer of various food products, refreshing drinks and the impeccable aroma of coffee of the world-famous brand Julius Meinl.

Disclaimer

Lukoil Srbija AD Beograd published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 14:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 37 525 M 333 M 333 M
Net income 2021 1 799 M 15,9 M 15,9 M
Net cash 2021 3 204 M 28,4 M 28,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 33 516 M 297 M 297 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,09x
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 148
Free-Float 20,6%
Chart LUKOIL SRBIJA AD
Duration : Period :
LUKOIL SRBIJA AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Denis Ryupin Director General
Aleksandr Simbirev Director-Economics, Finance & Treasury
Milica Subotic Member-Supervisory Board
Nikolay Tikhomirov Member-Supervisory Board
Alexander Nemtsov Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUKOIL SRBIJA AD0.00%297
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.1.98%42 820
MURPHY USA INC.15.86%5 587
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.-20.00%3 765
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.-14.03%2 664
VIVO ENERGY PLC9.56%2 200