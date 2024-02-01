LA's newest bridal boutique brings attainable luxury to brides for every wedding occasion

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (“Lulus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LVLU), the attainable luxury brand for women, today announced the opening of its first bridal boutique in Los Angeles, offering a novel approach to the bridal shopping journey – from engagement to honeymoon – and delivering an elevated, end-to-end wedding attire shopping experience for discerning brides. Open beginning February 1, the bridal boutique is located on the upper level of the Lulus on Melrose retail location and is a specialized space dedicated to all one’s bridal needs – from bridal gowns, bridesmaids dresses, bridal accessories, shoes and more. At launch, a curated selection of gowns will be available exclusively first at Lulus on Melrose.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240201174185/en/

Lulus Bridal Boutique at Lulus on Melrose - Los Angeles, CA (Photo: Business Wire)

“We know how important someone’s wedding day is to them and we’ve created an experience that invites brides and wedding parties to see first-hand the elegant construction and premium finishes of each of Lulus’ fashionable, yet attainably priced gowns,” said Crystal Landsem, Chief Executive Officer, Lulus. “Our aim is to make every woman feel beautiful, celebrated and as if she’s the most special version of herself for every momentous occasion, especially her wedding. At Lulus, brides won’t have to compromise – attaining that luxurious look without breaking their budgets isn’t a dream, it’s a reality.”

Lulus first introduced a dedicated bridal category in 2019 and has since dressed endless brides for all their important wedding-related moments. In recent years, the Company has experienced exponential growth in the bridal, bridesmaids and wedding guest categories, with the classic silhouettes of the “Awaken My Love White Long Sleeve Lace Maxi Dress,” and “Heavenly Hues White Maxi Dress” among its most popular wedding styles. The introduction of an appointment-only bridal boutique enables the brand to offer its customer-first online experience to brides in real life.

One Destination for Every Wedding Occasion

The Lulus on Melrose bridal boutique is an end-to-end wedding attire experience, showcasing a curated selection of bridal dresses, bridesmaids dresses, bridal accessories and shoes. Brides visiting the boutique will experience Lulus’ signature bridal concierge service in person, with “Book A Styling Session” appointments made online. During the appointment, customers will work directly with a bridal stylist who will deliver a white-gloved experience, guiding brides on sizing, fabrics, styling suggestions and special orders. Brides will be able to take their dresses home the same day or if ordered at the bridal boutique, will receive their dresses in a fraction of the time of traditional wedding dress orders.

Lulus on Melrose is specifically designed to make wedding occasion shopping easy – in addition to the bridal boutique, brides and their entourage can shop for festive bachelorette and wedding guest options in the designated “Party Shop.” From her engagement, to her bachelorette, to getting ready on her big day and walking down the aisle, Lulus has something for every occasion.

Designed Like a Dream

The bridal boutique is designed for celebration, complete with unique, social-ready vignettes, complimentary non-alcoholic beverages and attentive customer service. Dreamy fabric-draping, pearl adornments and sumptuous velvet tufts set the scene for a memorable appointment. The focal point of the bridal boutique is a 3D seashell-inspired photo backdrop designed by artist and set designer Romain Goudinoux and exclusive to Lulus on Melrose, offering an enchanting and unforgettable photo moment just for bridal.

First to Melrose

While the bridal boutique features a condensed edit compared to Lulus’ vast online selection, three all-new bridal gowns will be available first exclusively at Lulus on Melrose at launch. Available at price points ranging from $99 to $268, the first to Melrose edit features timelessly sophisticated and flattering bridal gowns. The new “Your Sweetie White Tie-Strap Column Maxi Dress” ($99.00 USD), the “Ethereal Perfection White Organza Embroidered Bustier Maxi Dress” ($138.00 USD), and “Infinite Adoration Ivory Beaded Embroidered Lace Maxi Dress” ($268.00 USD), will be available in-store. Extended sizing for select dresses will also be available in-store.

Open House Bridal Event and 100 Dresses For 100 Brides Giveaway

To celebrate the opening of the bridal boutique, Lulus is hosting an open house bridal event on Saturday, February 10, 2024, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. PT. The event kicks off with Lulus’ biggest dress giveaway yet. The first 100 brides who come to the bridal boutique on February 10 will receive a free Lulus’ wedding dress, which they can pick from select styles. Additional details on the 100 Dresses for 100 Brides giveaway are available here. Throughout the day, shoppers can experience the new bridal space and celebrate with festive decor, treats from Flouring, drinks, and special on-site hair activations, as well as nail activations by Olive & June. As part of the 100 dresses giveaway, the first 100 brides will also receive an all-new instant mani kit from Olive & June’s wedding collection, which debuts on February 1.

Open for Business

The bridal boutique at Lulus on Melrose is located at 8303 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90069. It is officially open to shoppers starting today. Brides can “Book A Styling Session” online here.

For more information on Lulus, please visit: www.lulus.com.

About Lulus

Headquartered in California and serving millions of customers worldwide, Lulus is an attainable luxury fashion brand for women, offering modern, unapologetically feminine designs at accessible prices for all of life’s fashionable moments. Our aim is to make every woman feel beautiful, celebrated and as if she’s the most special version of herself for every occasion – from work desk to dream date or cozied up on the couch to the spotlight of her wedding day. Founded in 1996, Lulus delivers fresh styles to consumers daily, using direct consumer feedback and insights to refine product offerings and elevate the customer experience. Lulus’ world class personal stylists, bridal concierge, and customer care team share an unwavering commitment to elevating style and quality and bring exceptional customer service and personalized shopping to customers around the world. Follow @lulus on Instagram and @lulus on TikTok. Lulus is a registered trademark of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, LLC. All rights reserved.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Lulus’ actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Lulus’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2023, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While Lulus may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law, even if subsequent events cause its views to change.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240201174185/en/