Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LVLU   US55003A1088

LULU'S FASHION LOUNGE HOLDINGS, INC.

(LVLU)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-17 pm EDT
2.120 USD   +1.92%
08:03aLulus to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on May 9, 2023
GL
08:01aLulus to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on May 9, 2023
AQ
03/15Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings to $4.30 From $5, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lulus to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on May 9, 2023

04/18/2023 | 08:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICO, Calif., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (“Lulus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LVLU), a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand, announced today that the Company will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, after market close. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast with the investment community at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day.

The financial results and live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.lulus.com/. To access the call through a conference line, dial 1-866-652-5200 (in the U.S.) or 1-412-317-6060 (international callers).

A replay of the conference call will be posted shortly after the call and will be available for seven days. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (in the U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (international callers). The access code for the replay is 10177526.

About Lulus

Lulus is a customer driven, digitally native fashion brand for women. Based in California and serving millions of customers worldwide, Lulus develops styles with the customer in mind, using direct consumer feedback and insights to refine its products. With fresh inventory hitting the site almost daily, Lulus features on-trend, high-quality, must-have pieces, at affordable prices. As a brand built on customer feedback, Lulus puts an extreme focus on providing exceptional customer service and a personalized shopping experience. The brand’s world class personal stylists, bridal concierge, and customer care team take pride in offering a personalized shopping experience to every customer. Lulus was founded in 1996. Lulus is a registered trademark of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, LLC. All rights reserved.

Contact

Naomi Beckman-Straus
General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
investors@lulus.com


All news about LULU'S FASHION LOUNGE HOLDINGS, INC.
08:03aLulus to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on May 9, 2023
GL
08:01aLulus to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on May 9, 2023
AQ
03/15Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings to $4.30 From $5, ..
MT
03/15Telsey Advisory Group Adjusts Price Target on Lulu's Fashion Lounge to $5 From $9, Keep..
MT
03/15BTIG Adjusts Price Target on Lulu's Fashion Lounge to $4 From $5, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
03/14Transcript : Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar..
CI
03/14Lulu's Fashion Lounge's Q4 Adjusted Net Loss Narrows, Revenue Drops; Guidance Issued
MT
03/14LULU'S FASHION LOUNGE HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial..
AQ
03/14Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter an..
CI
03/14Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended J..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LULU'S FASHION LOUNGE HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 419 M - -
Net income 2023 0,36 M - -
Net cash 2023 5,26 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 255x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 83,3 M 83,3 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,19x
EV / Sales 2024 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 805
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart LULU'S FASHION LOUNGE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LULU'S FASHION LOUNGE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 2,12 $
Average target price 3,74 $
Spread / Average Target 76,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Crystal Landsem Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Vos President & Chief Information Officer
Tiffany R. Smith Chief Financial Officer
David W. McCreight Executive Chairman
John R. Black Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LULU'S FASHION LOUNGE HOLDINGS, INC.-15.54%83
AMAZON.COM, INC.22.04%1 053 907
JD.COM, INC.-32.21%59 662
COUPANG, INC.8.97%28 814
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-17.38%23 882
ETSY, INC.-14.40%12 854
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer