Consumer companies rose alongside consumer confidence.

A preliminary reading of the University of Michigan's consumer-confidence index showed it surging to 69.4 points from 61.3 at the end of November, as inflation fears subsided.

"This is very important for the Federal Reserve," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

"The one thing the Fed did not want to see is for the inflationary expectations to climb higher. So today's report was welcome news for the market, for the economy and, especially, for the Federal Reserve," said Krosby.

Lululemon Athletica shares rose as the yogawear giant's quarterly earnings surpassed some investors' expectations.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-08-23 1729ET