Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lululemon athletica Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LULU   US5500211090

LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.

(LULU)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-02 pm EDT
365.44 USD   +11.30%
05:55pConsumer Cos Rally After Strong Jobs Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
03:52pSector Update: Consumer Stocks Higher in Late Afternoon Trading
MT
03:29pSector Update: Consumer
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Consumer Cos Rally After Strong Jobs Data -- Consumer Roundup

06/02/2023 | 05:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consumer companies rallied after strong jobs data and a debt-ceiling compromise boded well for consumer spending.

Lululemon Athletica shares rallied after the yogawear purveyor posted fiscal first-quarter sales growth ahead of Wall Street expectations.

The Senate passed wide-ranging legislation late Thursday that suspends the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling while cutting federal spending, backing a bipartisan deal struck by President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to avert an unprecedented U.S. default.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-02-23 1754ET

All news about LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.
05:55pConsumer Cos Rally After Strong Jobs Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
03:52pSector Update: Consumer Stocks Higher in Late Afternoon Trading
MT
03:29pSector Update: Consumer
MT
12:42pTD Cowen Adjusts lululemon athletica Price Target to $531 From $525, Maintains Outperfo..
MT
12:42pJefferies Adjusts lululemon athletica Price Target to $250 From $225, Maintains Underpe..
MT
11:44aPiper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on lululemon athletica to $445 From $390, Maintains ..
MT
11:31aTop Stories at Midday: Debt Deal Heads to President's Desk; Jobs R..
MT
11:26aBMO Capital Adjusts lululemon athletica's Price Target to $355 From $340, Keeps Market ..
MT
10:42aUBS Adjusts lululemon athletica Price Target to $407 From $399, Maintains Neutral Ratin..
MT
10:01aBaird Adjusts Price Target on lululemon athletica to $430 From $425, Maintains Outperfo..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 9 463 M - -
Net income 2024 1 507 M - -
Net cash 2024 1 509 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 27,7x
Yield 2024 -
Capitalization 41 806 M 41 806 M -
EV / Sales 2024 4,26x
EV / Sales 2025 3,70x
Nbr of Employees 34 000
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.
Duration : Period :
lululemon athletica Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 328,35 $
Average target price 401,45 $
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Calvin R. McDonald Chief Executive Officer & Director
Meghan Frank Chief Financial Officer
Martha A. M. Morfitt Chairman
Julie Averill Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Shannon Higginson Chief Compliance Officer, SVP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.2.49%41 806
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE18.52%433 506
MONCLER S.P.A.25.01%17 944
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-38.52%13 997
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION0.40%6 939
VF CORPORATION-37.63%6 615
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer