Consumer Cos Rally After Strong Jobs Data -- Consumer Roundup

Consumer companies rallied after strong jobs data and a debt-ceiling compromise boded well for consumer spending.

Lululemon Athletica shares rallied after the yogawear purveyor posted fiscal first-quarter sales growth ahead of Wall Street expectations.

The Senate passed wide-ranging legislation late Thursday that suspends the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling while cutting federal spending, backing a bipartisan deal struck by President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to avert an unprecedented U.S. default.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-02-23 1754ET