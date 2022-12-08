Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lululemon athletica Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LULU   US5500211090

LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.

(LULU)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-08 pm EST
374.51 USD   +0.59%
05:52pConsumer Cos Up Amid Mixed Holiday Sales Picture -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:51pLululemon Athletica Q3 Adjusted EPS Misses Estimates; Revenue Higher; Issues Q4 Outlook; Shares Drop
MT
04:44pLululemon athletica exec - black friday was the biggest day ever…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Consumer Cos Up Amid Mixed Holiday Sales Picture -- Consumer Roundup

12/08/2022 | 05:52pm EST
Retailers and other consumer companies rose sharply, recouping some of their recent losses amid mixed sentiment about holiday-shopping tallies.

Shares of fashion-rental service Rent the Runway surged after its chief executive said the company was rebuilding inventory at a discounted rate thanks to promotions at many brands.

Lululemon shares fell sharply after hours in the wake of its earnings report, as the yogawear concern said that inventories rose sharply. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-08-22 1751ET

Analyst Recommendations on LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 959 M - -
Net income 2023 1 266 M - -
Net cash 2023 991 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 37,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 47 752 M 47 752 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,88x
EV / Sales 2024 5,07x
Nbr of Employees 29 000
Free-Float 88,1%
Chart LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.
Technical analysis trends LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 374,51 $
Average target price 386,24 $
Spread / Average Target 3,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Calvin R. McDonald Chief Executive Officer & Director
Meghan Frank Chief Financial Officer
Martha A. M. Morfitt Chairman
Julie Averill Chief Technology Officer
Shannon Higginson Chief Compliance Officer, General Counsel & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-5.48%47 474
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-1.95%374 762
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-28.24%20 643
MONCLER S.P.A.-26.05%13 352
VF CORPORATION-60.43%11 255
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION-7.64%7 242