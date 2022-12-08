Consumer Cos Up Amid Mixed Holiday Sales Picture -- Consumer Roundup

Retailers and other consumer companies rose sharply, recouping some of their recent losses amid mixed sentiment about holiday-shopping tallies.

Shares of fashion-rental service Rent the Runway surged after its chief executive said the company was rebuilding inventory at a discounted rate thanks to promotions at many brands.

Lululemon shares fell sharply after hours in the wake of its earnings report, as the yogawear concern said that inventories rose sharply.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-08-22 1751ET