  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Lululemon athletica Inc.
  News
  Summary
    LULU   US5500211090

LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.

(LULU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/03 07:38:04 am EDT
303.60 USD   +0.34%
Futures slide after Musk's warning on economy; jobs data in focus

06/03/2022 | 07:25am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Nasdaq logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Market site in New York

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Nonfarm payrolls data due at 08:30 a.m. ET

* Kohl's rises after report of takeover bids

* Futures down: Dow 0.33%, S&P 0.52%, Nasdaq 0.90%

June 3 (Reuters) - Nasdaq futures slid nearly 1% on Friday after Tesla CEO Elon Musk's warning on economic outlook spooked investors already rattled by tighter monetary policies and soaring inflation.

Eyes will now be on the monthly jobs report, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, for clues on the path of interest rate hikes amid growing concerns of a possible recession.

Tesla Inc's shares fell 4% in premarket trading after Musk said he has a "super bad feeling" about the economy and wants to cut about 10% of jobs at the electric-car maker, in an email to company executives seen by Reuters.

Nasdaq 100 futures turned lower following the report and were last down 0.9%.

"Musk has a tendency to say exactly what he thinks and believes, and he does have a fair point," said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index.

"Although the Fed thinks a soft landing is possible, I do think there are some warning signs in the economy. The question is will they be able to act as aggressively as they need to ... Musk doesn't think that they're going to be able to without putting the economy into a deep recession."

JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon earlier this week described the challenges facing the U.S. economy akin to a "hurricane".

The Labor Department's closely watched report will likely show U.S. employment increased at a brisk clip in May, wages grew strongly and jobless rate dropped to its pre-pandemic low of 3.5%, all of which are signs of a tight labor market.

Economists polled by Reuters expect nonfarm payrolls to rise by 325,000 jobs last month after rising 428,000 in April.

Volatility has gripped Wall Street recently as hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials kept investors on edge, even as recent set of economic data showed signs that inflation may have peaked and U.S. consumer strength was resilient.

The blue-chip Dow has fallen 8.5% so far this year, the benchmark S&P 500 12.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 21.3%, with rate-sensitive growth stocks bearing the brunt of the sell-off.

At 07:04 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 111 points, or 0.33%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 21.75 points, or 0.52%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 116.5 points, or 0.9%.

Lululemon Athletica rose 1.4% after the company raised its full-year forecast on strong demand for athleisure products and said the impact from COVID-19 lockdowns in China was modest.

Kohl's Corp gained 7.8% after a media report that the department store received takeover bids from private equity firm Sycamore Partners and retail holding company Franchise Group Inc. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar, Medha Singh, Devik Jain and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRANCHISE GROUP, INC. -0.69% 38.78 Delayed Quote.-25.65%
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. 4.35% 302.58 Delayed Quote.-22.70%
TESLA, INC. 4.68% 775 Delayed Quote.-26.66%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 664 M - -
Net income 2023 1 211 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 003 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 32,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 38 736 M 38 736 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,92x
EV / Sales 2024 4,23x
Nbr of Employees 29 000
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.
Duration : Period :
lululemon athletica Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 302,58 $
Average target price 409,39 $
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Calvin R. McDonald Chief Executive Officer & Director
Meghan Frank Chief Financial Officer
Glenn K. Murphy Non-Executive Chairman
Julie Averill Chief Technology Officer
Shannon Higginson Chief Compliance Officer, General Counsel & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-22.70%38 736
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-16.35%328 450
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-29.70%19 985
VF CORPORATION-31.94%19 936
MONCLER S.P.A.-27.74%13 328
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.-23.73%7 569