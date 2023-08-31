LULULEMON ATHLETICA EXEC - SEEING STRONG MOMENTUM CONTINUE INTO Q3 - CONF. CALL
Lululemon Athletica Exec - Seeing Strong Momentum Continue Into…
Today at 04:46 pm
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04:55:38 2023-08-31 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|386.70 USD
|+2.65%
|+5.84%
|+19.00%
|10:52pm
|LULULEMON ATHLETICA EXEC - IN GREATER CHINA, REVENUES GREW 61% I…
|RE
|10:51pm
|Lululemon Athletica's Q2 EPS, Net Revenue Increase; Q3 Outlook Set; Full-Year Guidance Boosted
|MT
LULULEMON ATHLETICA EXEC - SEEING STRONG MOMENTUM CONTINUE INTO Q3 - CONF. CALL
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|386.90 USD
|+2.70%
|+5.84%
|47 869 M $
|LULULEMON ATHLETICA EXEC - IN GREATER CHINA, REVENUES GREW 61% I…
|RE
|Lululemon Athletica's Q2 EPS, Net Revenue Increase; Q3 Outlook Set; Full-Year Guidance Boosted
|MT
|LULULEMON ATHLETICA EXEC - SEEING STRONG MOMENTUM CONTINUE INTO…
|RE
|Earnings Flash (LULU) LULULEMON ATHLETICA Reports Q2 Revenue $2.21B, vs. Street Est of $2.17B
|MT
|Earnings Flash (LULU) LULULEMON ATHLETICA Reports Q2 EPS $2.68, vs. Street Est of $2.54
|MT
|Lululemon raises sales forecast for second time on buoyant demand
|RE
|Global markets live: Goldman Sachs, Tesla, Chewy, Baidu, Amazon...
|Futures Mostly Up Pre-Bell Ahead of Pending Inflation Report; Asia, Europe Mixed
|MT
|North American Morning Briefing: PCE Inflation Data Awaited
|DJ
|MORNING BID AMERICAS-Rates dice, AI arms race and G20 snub
|RE
|Marketmind - Markets brace for EU, US inflation data blitz
|RE
|Lululemon athletica Can Continue 'Beat-and-Raise' Streak in Q2, Wedbush Says
|MT
|Dick's Sporting shares slide as costs, inventory shrink slam annual profit outlook
|RE
|Dick's Sporting Goods shares plunge on theft, costs
|RE
|Lululemon Athletica's Q2 EPS Likely to Meet Estimates With Potential Upside for Sales, BofA Says
|MT
|Advent buys Australian fashion brand Zimmermann in $1 billion deal
|RE
|Advent buys Australian fashion brand Zimmermann in $1 bln deal
|RE
|Zalando more optimistic for fall - More profitable thanks to lower costs
|DP
|Lululemon Athletica Inc. Announces Global Advisory Board Appointments
|CI
|Clothiers bet on 'cooling' fabrics as global temps rise
|RE
|KeyBanc Boosts Price Target on lululemon athletica to $425 From $400, Cites Conviction in Growth Expectations, Keeps Overweight Rating
|MT
|MediaZest expects improved second half trading from new business wins
|AN
|'Organized' retail crime: a 'multi-billion dollar problem'
|RE
|Piper Sandler Raises Price Target on lululemon athletica to $450 From $445, Maintains Overweight Rating
|MT
|Lululemon Reportedly Struggling to Find Buyer for Fitness Product Mirror
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+19.00%
|47 869 M $
|+26.55%
|18 868 M $
|-45.31%
|12 798 M $
|+10.37%
|7 584 M $
|-28.43%
|7 536 M $
|-11.28%
|5 593 M $
|-6.26%
|5 362 M $
|+8.68%
|5 294 M $
|+28.32%
|5 248 M $
|+18.43%
|5 166 M $