lululemon athletica Inc. specializes in the design and marketing of technical sportswear for men and women. The group offers pants, t-shirts, shorts, jerseys, jackets, etc. as well as accessories (socks, shoes, rugs, bags, water bottles, etc.). Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sales in directly operated stores (45.1%): owning, as of 30/01/2022, 574 stores worldwide; - online sales (44.4%); - other (10.5%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (69.5%), Canada (15.3%) and other (15.2%).