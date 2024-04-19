lululemon athletica Inc. specializes in the design and marketing of technical sportswear for men and women. The group offers pants, t-shirts, shorts, jerseys, jackets, etc. as well as accessories (socks, shoes, rugs, bags, water bottles, etc.). Net sales break down by activity as follows: - online sales (45.6%); - sales in directly operated stores (45%): owning, as of 29/01/2023, 655 stores worldwide; - other (9.4%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (69.7%), Canada (14.3%), China (8.4%) and other (7.6%).

