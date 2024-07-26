Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (“Lululemon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LULU) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 25, 2024, multiple analysts lowered their Lululemon price targets due to concerns about the Company’s financial performance, specifically regarding its recently-launched Breezethrough line. Analysts specified that the line suffered from “inconsistent” inventory allocation and pricing, and an apparent pause of the line altogether.

On this news, Lululemon’s stock price fell $24.74, or 9.1%, to close at $247.32 per share on July 25, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Lululemon securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

