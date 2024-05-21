Elevates Global Creative Director and establishes Chief Brand & Product Activation Officer role Announces departure of Chief Product Officer

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) today announced it is implementing an updated and more integrated organizational structure, in conjunction with the departure of Sun Choe, Chief Product Officer, who has resigned and will leave the company later this month to pursue another opportunity.

The strategic organizational changes are intended to support the company’s near- and long-term growth plans, accelerate product innovation, and further enable its go-to-market strategies. The company does not intend to replace the role of Chief Product Officer.

Effective immediately, Jonathan Cheung, Global Creative Director, will report to CEO Calvin McDonald and will drive the product design and innovation roadmap, continuing to oversee Design, Innovation, and Product Development. Cheung has a successful track record with more than 30 years of experience in senior creative leadership roles at global brands.

The company will also create a new team comprised of leaders from its Merchandising and Brand functions to scale its global and regional go-to-market strategies. Nikki Neuburger will become Chief Brand & Product Activation Officer, overseeing Merchandising, Footwear, and Product Operations, in addition to her current responsibilities leading Brand. Elizabeth Binder, Chief Merchandising Officer, will report to Neuburger.

“We are grateful for Sun’s many contributions to the company over the past seven years, and she leaves us as a stronger, product-led organization with dynamic leaders ready to take us forward,” McDonald said.

“Looking ahead, I am confident in the strength of our Design, Merchandising, and Brand teams, and excited by how the new structure will enable us to solve for the unmet needs of our guests in a more efficient, unique, and powerful way.”

lululemon will report its financial results and earnings for the first quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, June 5, following market close.

About lululemon athletica inc.

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is a technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories company for yoga, running, training, and most other activities, creating transformational products and experiences that build meaningful connections, unlocking greater possibility and wellbeing for all. Setting the bar in innovation of fabrics and functional designs, lululemon works with yogis and athletes in local communities around the world for continuous research and product feedback. For more information, visit lululemon.com.

