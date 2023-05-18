Advanced search
    LULU   US5500211090

LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.

(LULU)
05-17-2023
372.22 USD   +0.19%
06:31aLululemon athletica inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call
BU
05/09Under Armour sees 2024 sales, profit below estimates as demand slows
RE
04/27Lululemon Athletica : 2022 Annual Report
PU
Lululemon athletica inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call

05/18/2023 | 06:31am EDT
lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) today announced that its financial results for the first quarter fiscal 2023 will be released Thursday, June 1, 2023. The company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the financial results.

If you would like to participate in the call, please dial (800) 319-4610 (U.S./Canada) or (604) 638-5340 (international) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at: https://corporate.lululemon.com/investors/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. A replay will be made available online approximately 2 hours following the live call for a period of 30 days.

About lululemon athletica inc.

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is a technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories company for yoga, running, training, and most other activities, creating transformational products and experiences that build meaningful connections, unlocking greater possibility and wellbeing for all. Setting the bar in innovation of fabrics and functional designs, lululemon works with yogis and athletes in local communities around the world for continuous research and product feedback. For more information, visit lululemon.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 9 363 M - -
Net income 2024 1 466 M - -
Net cash 2024 1 503 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 32,1x
Yield 2024 -
Capitalization 47 391 M 47 391 M -
EV / Sales 2024 4,90x
EV / Sales 2025 4,28x
Nbr of Employees 34 000
Free-Float 88,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 372,22 $
Average target price 393,64 $
Spread / Average Target 5,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Calvin R. McDonald Chief Executive Officer & Director
Meghan Frank Chief Financial Officer
Martha A. M. Morfitt Chairman
Julie Averill Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Shannon Higginson Chief Compliance Officer, SVP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.16.18%47 391
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE28.61%474 333
MONCLER S.P.A.31.88%19 088
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-28.34%16 320
VF CORPORATION-25.39%8 037
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION5.99%7 390
