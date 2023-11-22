Official LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. press release

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) today announced that its financial results for the third quarter fiscal 2023 will be released Thursday, December 7, 2023. The company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the financial results.

If you would like to participate in the call, please dial (800) 319-4610 (U.S./Canada) or (604) 638-5340 (international) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at: https://corporate.lululemon.com/investors/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. A replay will be made available online approximately 2 hours following the live call for a period of 30 days.

About lululemon athletica inc.

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is a technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories company for yoga, running, training, and most other activities, creating transformational products and experiences that build meaningful connections, unlocking greater possibility and wellbeing for all. Setting the bar in innovation of fabrics and functional designs, lululemon works with yogis and athletes in local communities around the world for continuous research and product feedback. For more information, visit lululemon.com.

